Name Elias Koteas Net Worth $7 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Mar 11, 1961 Age 62 years Nationality Canadian Profession Actor

Also Read: What Is ‘Weeds’ Actress Mary-Louise Parker’s Net Worth?

Remembered for his appearances in the "Chicago" franchise, Canadian actor Elias Koteas has also contributed as a supporting actor in films to earn a net worth of $7 million. Koteas’s film career began in 1985 with "One Magic Christmas." His early roles in films like "Some Kind of Wonderful" and "Gardens of Stone" laid the foundation for his career. Koteas's television debut was in "Private Sessions" (1985). Koteas's television debut was in "Private Sessions" (1985). Apart from "Chicago P.D.," Koteas appeared in shows like "The Killing," "Combat Hospital," and "Goliath." Apart from "Chicago P.D.," Koteas appeared in shows like "The Killing," "Combat Hospital," and "Goliath." His remarkable performance in the 2002 film "Ararat" also earned him the prestigious Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Elias Koteas attends a premiere party for NBC's 'Chicago Fire', 'Chicago P.D.' and 'Chicago Med' | Getty Images | Photo by Timothy Hiatt

Elias Koteas' income primarily stems from his extensive career in film and television. His breakthrough came with the 1989 film "Malarek," where he played the lead role. Throughout the 90s, he appeared in notable films such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "The Adjuster," "Exotica," and "Crash." In the 2000s, Koteas continued his film career with roles in "Zodiac," "Shooter," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," and "The Fourth Kind."

Also Read: What Is Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch's Net Worth?

Elias Koteas arrives at the "Defendor" screening during the 2009 | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Ross

But His role in the "Chicago" TV franchise, particularly "Chicago P.D." from 2014 to 2018, where he appeared in 106 episodes, was a major source of his revenue.

Also Read: What Is ‘The Newsroom’ Actor Jeff Daniels’ Net Worth?

Elias Koteas and Sheila Kelley in a scene from the film 'Dancing at the Blue Iguana', 2000 | Getty Images | Photo by Dragon Pictures

Elias Koteas was born on March 11, 1961, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to a milliner mother and a mechanic father employed by the Canadian National Railways. Coming from Greek ancestry, he pursued his education at Vanier College in Montreal and later attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. Koteas married actress and model Jennifer Rubin in 1987, but their marriage ended in divorce in 1990, after which he was romantically linked with actress Heather Graham.

Genie Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "Ararat" (2003 Winner)

Special Achievement Award at the Satellite Awards for Outstanding Motion Picture Ensemble in "The Thin Red Line" (1999 Winner)

Special Jury Prize Acting Achievement at the Phoenix Film Festival for "Jake Squared" (2014 Winner)

Copper Wing Award for Special Achievement in Acting at the Phoenix Film Festival for "Jake Squared" (2014 Winner)

Spirit of New York Award at the Big Apple Film Festival and Screenplay Competition for "Jake Squared" (2013 Winner)

Critics Choice Award Nominee for Best Acting Ensemble in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2009)

Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2009).

What role brought Elias Koteas recognition in the 1990s?

Elias Koteas gained recognition for his portrayal of Casey Jones in the live-action film adaptation of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Which influential directors has Elias Koteas collaborated with in his career?

Elias Koteas has collaborated with esteemed directors including David Fincher, Terrence Malick, and Atom Egoyan, all of whom have commended his dedication to his craft.

In which NBC series did Elias Koteas star from 2014 to 2018?

Elias Koteas starred in the NBC series "Chicago P.D.," where he played the role of Alvin "Al" Olinsky, a seasoned undercover detective in the Intelligence Unit.

More from MARKETREALIST

Meet the TikTokers Taking Their Acting Talent to Global Audiences Beyond Boundaries of Suburban Life

James McAvoy has Come a Long Way From 'The Chronicles of Narnia' to 'Split'; Here's His Net Worth