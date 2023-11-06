Name Dennis Rodman Net Worth $500,000 Sources of Income Wrestling, acting, NBA Gender Male Date of Birth May 13, 1961 Age 62 Years Nationality American Profession Wrestler, actor, basketball player, coach

Known as one of the most skilled rebounders of all time in basketball and notorious for his friendship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, NBA legend and professional wrestler Dennis Rodman has a net worth of only $500,000. The athlete turned actor turned wrestler turned diplomat, has played several roles and stoked controversy throughout his life. Despite earning millions during his NBA career, financial troubles later in life have put a dent in his overall fortune. Rodman started his basketball career with the Detroit Pistons in 1986, and was part of their championship-winning squad in 1989-90, before helping Chicago Bulls bag the title thrice between 1996 and 1998. He also kicked off his professional wrestling gig in 1997, while he was doing movies during the 90s as well. Apart from his stint in sports and showbiz as well as global politics, Rodman appeared on the ABC show Celebrity Mole and won the grand prize of $222,000, and was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice in 2009 and 2013.

A major chunk of Rodman's income trickled in from his career as an athlete, first as an NBA legend, and then as a WCW wrestler. His previous stint in wrestling lasted only for two years from 1997 to 1999, but Rodman is now making a comeback in the arena. Beyond basketball and wrestling, Rodman ventured into the entertainment industry. He appeared in films such as "Double Team," "Simon Sez," and "Cutaway." He also had his own MTV reality show, "The Rodman World Tour." Rodman participated in various reality TV shows, including the UK version of "Celebrity Big Brother," the US show "Celebrity Mole," and "Celebrity Apprentice." Rodman authored two autobiographies, "Bad as I Wanna Be" in 1996 and "I Should Be Dead By Now" in 2005. He also wrote a children's book, "Dennis the Wild Bull," in 2013.

Dennis Rodman attends Irie Weekend Carnivale Kick-Off Event | Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Davidson

Dennis Rodman's salary

Dennis Rodman's salary during the 1997-98 season with the Chicago Bulls, as featured on The Last Dance, was $4.6 million, as per Spotrac. This one-year deal was a significant drop from his previous season's $9 million salary. During his NBA career spanning 12 seasons, Dennis Rodman earned a total of $27,506,176, with a significant portion coming from his three seasons with the Bulls, where he accumulated $16.1 million. His earlier years included $5 million over five seasons with the Pistons and $4.9 million over two years with the Spurs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DENNIS RODMAN (@dennisrodman)

Rodman ventured into multiple business endeavors, which encompassed the launch of a sports bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the establishment of his clothing line. Furthermore, he assumed the role of a spokesperson for various companies and graced commercials for well-known brands like Payless ShoeSource and RadioShack. Dennis Rodman endorsed Pot Coin and appeared wearing Pot Coin merchandise during his North Korea visits.

Dennis Rodman during DJ Irie Birthday at The Forge | Getty Images | Photo by John Parra

Rodman's residence was constructed in 1982 and stands as an exquisite single-family home. This property is equipped with central air conditioning and forced-air heating, ensuring year-round comfort. In addition, it features a partially finished basement, three parking spaces, and a cozy fireplace.

Instagram 2.5 Million followers Twitter 470,400 Followers Facebook 2.1 Million followers

Dennis Rodman celebrates his first winning game out on the town at GOODBAR with his wife Carmen Electra | Getty Images | Photo by Denny Keeler

Dennis Rodman, born on May 13, 1961, in Trenton, New Jersey, has a life story as colorful as his personality. He holds the distinction of being the oldest of his father's staggering 47 children. Adding an ironic twist to this unique family dynamic, Dennis's father bore the rather fitting name of Philander. Rodman enjoyed a remarkable 14-season career in the NBA, culminating in the well-deserved retirement of his No. 10 jersey by the Detroit Pistons on April 1, 2011. During this time, he also earned the epithet of NBA's bad boy.

Rodman's life has been fraught with numerous legal issues that have taken a toll on his financial stability. From arrests for public drunkenness, battery charges related to domestic disturbances, drunk driving, and even a hit-and-run incident, Rodman found himself in a series of legal challenges over the years. These encounters with the law resulted in hefty fines, court-mandated counseling, community service, and probation. One particularly significant financial setback came when Rodman fell victim to a professional scam artist named Peggy Ann Fulford, who managed to swindle over $1.24 million from him, among other victims. This sizable loss was aggravated by her fraudulent activities involving funds intended for child-support payments, which further complicated Rodman's financial situation.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (Class of 2011): Inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame for his outstanding basketball career in the NBA.

5-time NBA Champion: Achieved NBA championship titles in 1989, 1990, 1996, 1997, and 1998, showcasing his dominance on the court.

2-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year (1990, 1991): Recognized for his exceptional defensive skills during his NBA career.

IBM Award (1992): Received the IBM Award, highlighting his significant contributions to the sport of basketball.

8-time NBA All-Defensive Selection: Acknowledged as an elite defensive player, earning All-Defensive Team honors numerous times.

2-time NBA All-Star (1990, 1992): Selected as an NBA All-Star for his outstanding performance on the court.

Ranked #48 on SLAM Magazine's Top 50 Players of All-time (2009): Recognized as one of the top 50 players in basketball history by SLAM Magazine.

When was Dennis Rodman drafted into the NBA?

Dennis Rodman was drafted into the NBA as the 27th overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft.

What is the "Bad Boys" era associated with Dennis Rodman?

The "Bad Boys" era refers to his time with the Detroit Pistons, known for their physical and aggressive style of play.

Does Dennis Rodman have tattoos?

Yes, Dennis Rodman is heavily tattooed, with various inkings covering his arms, legs, and torso.

