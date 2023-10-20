Name David Strathairn Net Worth $6 Million Salary $100K - $200K+ Annual Income $2 Million Sources of Income Acting and Production Gender Male Date of Birth January 26, 1949 Age 74 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

David Strathairn, a versatile actor with a career spanning over four decades and a portfolio of more than 100 projects, began his journey in the 1970s. Notably, he is best known for his outstanding performances in the film and television industry, amassing an estimated net worth of $6 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His acting career started in stage productions, where he meticulously honed his skills. In 1980, Strathairn marked his film debut in "Return of the Secaucus Seven." However, it was his remarkable portrayal of a journalist in the 1988 film "Eight Men Out" that catapulted him to critical acclaim.

David Strathairn in Backstage Creations Talent Retreat | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Sullivan

David Strathairn's acting career spans several decades and includes numerous films like "Good Night, and Good Luck," "Nomadland," "Lincoln," "Godzilla," "The Bourne Ultimatum," and "The Bourne Legacy." Strathairn's distinctive voice has also been a source of income. He has lent his narration skills to various projects, including introducing Barack Obama at the Democratic National Convention in 2008. Strathairn has also ventured into producing. He produced the 2006 film "The Sensation of Sight," thus, demonstrating his involvement in different aspects of the film industry.

Olivia Wilde and David Strathairn during "Beauty on the Vine" Off-Broadway | Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

For his work in films, Strathairn has commanded substantial salaries. His earnings from various movie roles have included generous paychecks with reports indicating that he has earned as much as $2 million for his contributions to the film industry, per Idol Net Worth.

David Strathairn attends the "Temple Grandin" New York premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Brian Ach

David Strathairn owns a property in Clinton Corners, New York. The property, purchased in 1990 for $100,000, includes a 3,444 square-foot home with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, situated on over 12 acres of land.

David Strathairn and George Clooney, Annual New York Film Festival - "Good Night, and Good Luck" Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Gregory Pace

Born David Russell Strathairn on January 26, 1949, in San Francisco, California, David Strathairn's life journey has been as diverse as the roles he's portrayed on screen. His mother, Mary was a nurse, and his father, Thomas, was a physician. Growing up, David Strathairn had two siblings, Tom and Anne. David Strathairn married nurse Logan Goodman in 1980, and the couple has two children, Tay and Ebbe. His son, Tay was briefly married to Grace Gummer, the daughter of renowned actress Meryl Streep though their marriage ended in divorce. Both David and Tay have shared the screen, appearing together in the films "Eight Men Out" (1988) and "Nomadland" (2020).

David Strathairn's illustrious career has earned him numerous accolades, per IMDb. He received an Academy Award nomination for his role in "Good Night, and Good Luck," a film that catapulted him to critical acclaim. Strathairn secured a Primetime Emmy for "Temple Grandin" and earned an additional Emmy nod for "Hemingway & Gellhorn." His performance in "Nomadland" brought him recognition at the Critics Choice Awards and the Satellite Awards. Notably, Strathairn has also been celebrated with the Maverick Tribute Award at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival.

What was David Strathairn's breakthrough film role?

His breakthrough role came as journalist Edward R. Murrow in "Good Night, and Good Luck," which earned him critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination.

Has David Strathairn provided his voice for animated films?

He has lent his voice to animated films including "The Spiderwick Chronicles" and "The Batman," enhancing these movies with his distinctive voice-acting skills.

Is David Strathairn involved in environmental advocacy?

He is an advocate for environmental causes, actively participating in projects and campaigns to raise awareness and support sustainability initiatives outside of his acting career.

