Name David Duchovny Net Worth $80 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production and Direction Gender Male Date of Birth August 7, 1960 Age 63 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Television Director & Producer, Voice Actor

David Duchovny, known for iconic role in "The X-Files," boasts a net worth of $80 million. He worked in films like "Playing God" (1997) and "Return to Me" (2000), and even hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1995 and 1998. His impactful appearances in "Californication" earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series.

Duchovny has appeared in over 30 movies, including "Kalifornia" (1993), "Evolution" (2001), and "Zoolander" (2001). His contributions to the big screen further diversify his income streams. The actor's breakthrough came with the iconic role of Fox Mulder in "The X-Files."

Starting his music career in 2011, Duchovny released albums like "Hell or Highwater" (2015) and "Every Third Thought" (2018). The U.S. and European tours for these albums, along with proceeds directed to the D'Addario Foundation, contribute to his remarkable income.

David Duchovny’s salary

During his tenure on "Californication," Duchovny earned a salary of $225,000 per episode. In the initial three seasons of "The X-Files," he earned $150,000 per episode. By the fourth season, Duchovny was earning $240,000 per episode, totaling $5.76 million for a 24-episode season. For his role in the first "X-Files" film, the actor received $4 million. The compensation increased to an estimated $6 million for the second film.

In 2008, Duchovny and his wife sold their Malibu estate for $11.5 million. Later, they acquired a Manhattan co-op for $6.25 million and listed it for sale in 2013 at $9.25 million. In 2012, the actor invested $6.25 million in a luxurious 3-bedroom residence at The Ardsley in New York City, featuring three bathrooms, a private elevator, a fireplace, high ceilings, a terrace, and panoramic park views.

Duchovny was born on August 7, 1960, in New York City. In 1997, he married actress Téa Leoni. The couple had two children together. After a brief separation, they divorced in June 2014. As part of the settlement, Duchovny agreed to pay $40,000 per month in spousal support and $8,000 per month in child support.

- Golden Globe Awards 2008 Winner: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical for "Californication"

- Golden Globe Awards 2012 Nominee: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical for "Californication"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Nominee: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "The X-Files"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Nominee: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for "Life with Bonnie"

- Satellite Awards 1997 Winner: Best Actor in a Series, Drama for "The X-Files"

- Satellite Awards 2008 Nominee: Best Actor in a Series, Comedy or Musical for "Californication"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Nominee: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "The X-Files"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Nominee: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "The X-Files"

- TV Guide Awards 1999 Winner: Favorite Actor in a Drama for "The X-Files"

- TV Guide Awards 2000 Nominee: Favorite Actor in a Drama for "The X-Files"

