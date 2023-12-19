Name Cuba Gooding Jr. Net Worth $12 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Acting Date of Birth Jan 2, 1968 Age 55 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Voice actor, Film producer Nationality United States of America

Also Read: Mookie Betts Is The Highest-Paid Second Baseman in MLB History: A Look At His Rising Net Worth

Cuba Gooding Jr. is an American actor with a net worth of $12 million. He initially found success as a breakdancer and later transitioned to acting. His early roles in TV shows like "Hill Street Blues" and "MacGyver," along with appearances in films such as "Coming to America," made him a household name in the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuba Gooding Jr (@cubagoodingjr)

Following his breakthrough performance as Tre Styles in "Boyz n the Hood" (1991), Cuba appeared in "The Tuskegee Airmen" (1995), "Outbreak" (1995), and "Jerry Maguire" (1996). His most remarkable works include "As Good as It Gets" (1997), "American Gangster" (2007), "Gifted Hands" (2009), "The Butler" (2013), and "Selma" (2014).

Also Read: Actor, Director, and Producer Chris Cooper Won an Oscar for His Role in ‘Adaptation’; What’s His Net Worth?

His portrayal of O. J. Simpson in "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story" (2016) earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Moreover, he lent his voice to Buck the Horse in the animated film "Home on the Range" (2004).

The actor earned $600,000 for his Oscar-winning role in "Jerry Maguire." He raked $1.5 million each for "What Dreams May Come" and "Men of Honor," and $2 million for "Instinct."

Also Read: What Is Twilight Series Author Stephanie Meyer's Net Worth?

In 2018, he directed his first film, "Bayou Caviar", further contributing to his financial success.

Previously, Cuba owned several properties in Los Angeles. In 2013, the actor sold his Pacific Palisades mansion for $9.8 million, originally bought for $3.5 million. Six years later, he sold his Studio City home for $1.4 million.

Cuba Gooding Jr. | Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Instagram 286K Followers Twitter 661 Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuba Gooding Jr (@cubagoodingjr)

In 1994, Cuba married his high school sweetheart, Sara Kapfer. They had three children before separating in 2014. Three years later, the couple finalized their divorce.

- Oscar Award: Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Jerry Maguire" (1997)

- American Comedy Award: Funniest Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Jerry Maguire" (1997)

- Blockbuster Entertainment AwardFavorite Supporting Actor - Comedy/Romance for "Jerry Maguire" (1997)

- Critics Choice Award: Best Supporting Actor for "Jerry Maguire" (1997)

- Golden Satellite Award: Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for "Jerry Maguire" (1997)

- Blockbuster Entertainment Award: Favorite Supporting Actor - Drama/Romance for "What Dreams May Come" (1999)

- Star on the Walk of Fame (2002)

- Public Leadership in Neurology Award from the American Academy of Neurology (2006)

- Image AwardOutstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series, or Dramatic Special for "Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story: (2010)

- Image Award: Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special for "Firelight" (2013)

- BFCC Award: Best Ensemble for "Selma" (2014)

Cuba Gooding Jr. | Photo by 305pics | GC Images

What is Cuba Gooding Jr.'s current net worth?

Cuba Gooding Jr. has a net worth of $12 million

How many kids does Cuba Gooding Jr. have?

The actor has three kids.

Has Cuba Goodwing Jr. won an Oscar?

He won the Oscar Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Jerry Maguire" (1997).

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'Harry Potter' to 'Oppenheimer': How Rich Is Oscar-Winning Actor Gary Oldman?

Elissa Is One of the Best-Known Artists in the Arab World; What Is Her Net Worth?