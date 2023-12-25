Name Colin Jost Net Worth $10 Million Salary $25,000 per episode Annual Income $1 Million Sources of Income Writing, Comedy, and Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 29, 1982 Age 41 Nationality American Profession Screenwriter, comedian

Colin Jost, the American comedian, actor, and writer, boasts a net worth of $10 million as of December 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth, primarily earned through his career, highlighted for his association with "Saturday Night Live" (SNL). Apart from TV, Jost wrote the comedy film "Staten Island Summer," a project close to his upbringing. Though not theatrically released, it added to his portfolio and was released on Netflix. In 2020, Jost authored the memoir, "A Very Punchable Face," offering a personal narrative, which achieved New York Times Bestseller status, contributing to his financial success.

Colin Jost's journey began with his debut on the NBC television game show "The Weakest Link." After winning $5,250 on the show, he went on to work as a reporter and editor for the Staten Island Advance. Jost then contributed to the Nickelodeon television series "Kappa Mikey" (2006–2008), broadening his exposure in the entertainment industry. Joining "SNL" in 2005 as a writer, Jost steadily rose through the ranks. His breakthrough came when he became one of the head writers. His work on "SNL" has been a consistent source of income and acclaim. Jost then started appearing on screen with roles in "How to Be Single" (2016) and the animated/live-action film "Tom & Jerry" (2021). These ventures contributed to his earnings and diversified his career. Jost's writing extends to other television programs, including "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon." Jost, along with Michael Che, also served as a special correspondent for "WrestleMania 35."

Colin Jost's salary

As a main cast member and writer on "SNL" since 2014, Jost earns $25,000 per episode, totaling approximately $525,000 per season. Jost expanded his cinematic footprint with an appearance in the romantic comedy, "How to Be Single," sharing the screen with Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, and Leslie Mann.

Real estate and other assets

Colin Jost and his wife, Scarlett Johansson are known to divide their time between New York and Los Angeles and were reported to own two homes in the Hamptons, including a $ 2.2 million beach house bought by Johansson in 2014, per Hello! Magazine. Jost also owns a home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, a $4 million retreat in Rockland County, a property in Manhattan's Upper East Side, and an apartment in Midtown that was on the market since 2019. Jost also owned a $2.5 million Manhattan duplex from 2011, which he put on the market in October 2021.

Colin Jost was born on June 29, 1982, in Staten Island, New York City, to a family deeply ingrained in education and public service. Jost attended Regis High School and later earned acceptance into Harvard University. During his time at Harvard, he showcased his comedic talent by contributing to The Harvard Lampoon, a student-run comedy publication.

Colin Jost's personal life gained widespread attention when he began dating actress Scarlett Johansson in May 2017. The couple's relationship evolved, leading to their engagement in 2019. In October 2020, Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson got married in a private and intimate ceremony.

Primetime Emmy Awards (2017)

Winner: Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series (Shared with the "SNL" team)

Writers Guild of America, USA (2018)

Winner: WGA Award for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series (Shared with "SNL" writers)

Writers Guild of America, USA (2010)

Winner: WGA Award for Comedy/Variety Series (Tied with "The Daily Show")

Writers Guild of America, USA (2009)

Winner: WGA Award for Comedy/Variety Series (Shared with "SNL" writers)

Writers Guild of America, USA (2007)

Winner: WGA Award for Comedy/Variety Series (Shared with "SNL" writers)

Primetime Emmy Awards (2016)

Winner: WGA Award for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series (Shared with "SNL" writers)

Primetime Emmy Awards (2012)

Who co-hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018 and 2020?

Colin Jost co-hosted the Emmy Awards with Michael Che in 2018 and 2020.

How has Colin Jost supported the LGBTQ+ community?

Colin Jost has been an impactful ally for the LGBTQ+ community by using his platform to support and raise awareness for LGBTQ+ rights.

Has Colin Jost created and starred in his own TV pilot?

Yes, Colin Jost developed and starred in a television pilot titled "Staten Island Summer," based on his own experiences growing up in Staten Island.

