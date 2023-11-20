What Is ‘The King’s Speech’ Star Colin Firth’s Net Worth?

Name Colin Firth Net Worth $25 Million Salary $500K + Annual Income $5-10 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Production, and Screenwriting Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 10, 1960 Age 63 Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Voice Actor

English film, television, and theatre actor Colin Firth's multifaceted career has led to a net worth of $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Firth's initial foray into television exposed audiences to his budding talent, laying the foundation for a career-defining moment with his portrayal of Mr Darcy in the 1995 BBC adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice."

He has also ventured into the realm of literature, adding writing to his impressive resume. His debut work, a collection of short stories titled "Speaking with the Angel," edited by Nick Hornby, was first published in 2000. He also contributed to the 2009 book "We Are One: A Celebration of Tribal Peoples."

Colin Firth started his career on stage, honing his acting skills in theater productions. He achieved international recognition with his portrayal of Mr. Darcy in the 1995 BBC adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice." Firth received acclaim for supporting roles in films like "The English Patient," "Shakespeare in Love," and "Girl with a Pearl Earring." Firth then starred in commercially successful films like "Bridget Jones's Diary," "Love Actually," and "The King's Speech," contributing significantly to his income. Firth expanded his reach with musicals and international projects like "Mamma Mia!" and "Kingsman: The Secret Service," showcasing his versatility.

Colin Firth attends the UK premiere of "Eye In The Sky" | Getty Images | Photo by Anthony Harvey

Salary

Colin Firth has consistently been a top earner, commanding substantial salaries for his roles in major Hollywood productions. Firth's earnings included $10 million payout for the success of "Kingsman: The Secret Service," $8 million for the beloved musical "Mamma Mia!," and $5 million for the iconic "Bridget Jones’s Diary." Beyond mainstream blockbusters, Firth has also secured seven-figure compensations for his involvement in independent films like "A Single Man" and for smaller yet impactful roles in ensemble productions such as "Mary Poppins Returns."

Colin Firth attends the 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' | Getty Images | Photo by Han Myung-Gu

Firth has homes in London, Italy, and Canada valued at $15 million. These noteworthy properties play a substantial role in augmenting his multi-million dollar net worth.

Colin Firth and Livia Firth attend the GQ Men of the Year awards at The Royal Opera House | Getty Images | Photo by Anthony Harvey

Colin Firth, born on September 10, 1960, in Grayshott, Hampshire, England, to academic and teaching parents, embarked on a fascinating journey from his early years. The family's relocations, including stints in Nigeria and St. Louis, Missouri, shaped his childhood, which he has described as challenging. Firth attended the Montgomery of Alamein Secondary School upon returning to England but despite his parents' scholarly background, he discovered his passion for acting early on, joining the National Youth Theatre at 14. William later followed in his father's footsteps, appearing alongside him in "Bridget Jones's Baby" in 2016.

In 1989, Firth entered a relationship with his "Valmont" co-star Meg Tilly, and they welcomed a son in 1990. The relationship with Tilly ended in 1994. Subsequently, in 1997, Firth married Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli. The couple has two sons, Luca and Matteo. Their family life involved dividing time between Wandsworth, London, and Umbria, Italy. However, their union faced challenges, and in 2019, it was publicly disclosed that Giuggioli had an affair with an Italian journalist, leading to their separation.

Academy Awards, USA

2011 Winner: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role - "The King's Speech"

2010 Nominee: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role - "A Single Man"

BAFTA Awards

2011 Winner: Best Leading Actor - "The King's Speech"

2010 Winner: Best Leading Actor - "A Single Man"

2002 Nominee: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role - "Bridget Jones's Diary"

Golden Globes, USA

2023 Nominee: Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - "The Staircase"

2011 Winner: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama - "The King's Speech"

Critics Choice Awards

2011 Winner: Best Actor - "The King's Speech"

2010 Nominee: Best Actor - "A Single Man"

Is Colin Firth involved in any charitable organizations?

Yes, Colin Firth is actively engaged in charitable work, notably supporting organizations like Oxfam, dedicated to alleviating global poverty.

When did Colin Firth apply for Brazilian citizenship?

Colin Firth was a citizen of Italy in 2017 and later applied for Brazilian citizenship in 2019.

Which football club does Colin Firth support?

Colin Firth is a passionate supporter of the English football club, Arsenal.

