Ciarán Hinds, the acclaimed Irish actor, boasts a net worth of $5 million. He has been associated with renowned theatre companies like the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre. His stage journey began with the Glasgow Citizens' Theatre, featuring in productions such as "Cinderella," "The Country Wife," and "Macbeth."

Ciarán Hinds attends the Film Independent screening of "Belfast" | Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Hinds made his feature film debut with the 1981 medieval fantasy "Excalibur." He later appeared in Peter Greenaway's "The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover" (1989). Over the years, he took on diverse roles in literary adaptations like "Persuasion," "Circle of Friends," and "Mary Reilly."

For his works in "The Sum of All Fears," "Road to Perdition," "Munich," "Amazing Grace," "There Will Be Blood," and "Belfast," he received various awards and accolades. He also appeared in "The Woman in Black," "John Carter," "Closed Circuit," "The Sea," and "Red Sparrow."

Hinds' television journey began with appearances on British series like "The Play on One," "Prime Suspect 3," and "Between the Lines." His early works include the British dystopian science-fiction drama "Cold Lazarus" (1996) and the historical drama series "Rome," where he played Gaius Julius Caesar. Moreover, he portrayed Mance Rayder in "Game of Thrones."

Ciaran Hinds is seen during the filming of 'Rome' | Getty Images | Photo by RAI fiction

In the 1990s, Hinds purchased a property in London's Belsize Park. The residence includes three bedrooms, a study, a garden, and a terrace. Reportedly, the actor also owns a holiday home in Ireland.

Hélène Patarot and Ciarán Hinds attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Hinds was born on February 9, 1953, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He studied at Holy Family Primary School and later attended St. Malachy's College. While initially pursuing a law degree at Queen's University Belfast, he turned towards acting. He studied acting at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and graduated from the institution in 1975.

Beyond the curtains and behind the scenes, Ciarán Hinds's personal life unfolds in Paris, France, where he resides with his wife, Hélène Patarot. The couple tied the knot in 1987, having met during their involvement in a production of "The Mahabharata." Their union brought forth a daughter named Aoife, who has followed in her father's footsteps and ventured into the world of acting.

Academy Awards, USA (Oscars):

Nominee (2022) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "Belfast."

BAFTA Awards:

Nominee (2022) - Best Supporting Actor for "Belfast."

British Independent Film Awards:

Nominee (2022) - Best Supporting Actor for "Belfast."

Winner (2021) - Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Film for "Belfast."

Critics Choice Awards:

Nominee (2022) - Best Supporting Actor for "Belfast."

Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA):

Winner (2023) - Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Drama for "The Dry."

Winner (2022) - Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Film for "Belfast."

Kansas City Film Critics Circle Awards:

Winner (2022) - Best Supporting Actor for "Belfast."

National Board of Review, USA:

Winner (2021) - Best Supporting Actor for "Belfast."

Did Ciarán Hinds pursue higher education before entering acting?

Yes, Ciarán Hinds initially studied law before discovering his passion for the performing arts.

Who did Ciarán Hinds portray in the "Harry Potter" series?

He portrayed Aberforth Dumbledore, the brother of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, in the final two films of the franchise.

Did Ciarán Hinds play a notable role in HBO's "Rome"?

Yes, Ciarán Hinds portrayed Julius Caesar in the historical drama series "Rome," showcasing his versatility as an actor.

