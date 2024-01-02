What Is Director and Producer Chris Henchy's Net Worth?

Name Chris Henchy Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Film &TV Production Gender Male Date of Birth March 23, 1964 Age 59 years Nationality United States of America Profession Television Producer, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Actor

Chris Henchy is best known for co-founding the website Funny or Die and serving as the co-executive producer of the HBO comedy "Entourage." He has produced successful sitcoms like "I'm with Her," "Spin City," and "Life With Bonnie." Recently, he directed the film "Impractical Jokers: The Movie." As of 2023, Henchy's net worth is around $50 million.

Chris Henchy | Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Right after his graduation, Henchy moved to New York City to work on Wall Street. He decided to leave his job and pursue a career in the entertainment industry. After working for MTV, he went on to write monologue jokes for Garry Shandling' "The Larry Sanders Show." He also wrote for "Campus Cops" and television specials like "Battery Park."

Henchy served as the producer and writer for television sitcoms like "Spin City" and "Life With Bonnie." He also created "I'm With Her" with Marco Pennette. However, the show was later canceled by ABC. He then executive produced "Entourage" and led the creation of HBO's "Eastbound & Down." In collaboration with Adam McKay and Will Ferrell, Henchy created the website Funny or Die.

Henchy gained prominence as the co-producer of the show "The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard." Later, he co-wrote the 2009 film "The Other Guys." In the same year, he was hired to write for "The Campaign" and "Land of the Lost." Released in 2020 under the name "Impractical Jokers: The Movie," Henchy directed the feature-length film for the television series.

(L-R) Brian “Q” Quinn, Sal Vulcano, Chris Henchy, Joe Gatto, and James “Murr” Murray | Photo by Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images

Henchy owns a home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood, which he purchased for around $3.25 million. After moving to New York, he put his LA house up for rent at $25,000 per month. He also has a $5.5 million property in New York's West Village. Furthermore, he and his wife own a house in Southhampton, which is valued at $4.25 million.

Chris Henchy speaks during the Impractical Jokers: The Movie Premiere Screening and Party | Photo by Mike Coppola | Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Henchy was born on March 23, 1964, in New York City. He grew up in Augusta, Georgia, and went to Hill Catholic School. He later attended Friendswood High School and graduated from the University of New Mexico with a B.S. degree in finance.

After dating actress Brooke Shields for a few years, Henchy married her in 2001. Together, they have two daughters: Rowan and Grier. The family lives in Greenwich Village, New York City. Henchy serves as a member of the Creative Council of Represent.US, a nonpartisan anti-corruption organization.

Actress Brooke Shields and writer Chris Henchy | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Mounce

Monte-Carlo TV Festival 2006: Golden Nymph for Best International Producer - Comedy for "Entourage"

Razzie Awards 2010: (Nomination) Worst Screenplay for "Land of the Lost"

Writers Guild of America, USA 2006: (Nomination) WGA Award (TV) for Comedy Series for "Entourage"

AFI Life Achievement Award 1999: (Nomination) WGA Award (TV) for Comedy/Variety - Music, Awards, Tributes - Specials - Any Length

The Webby Awards 2017: (Nomination) Webby Award for Websites - Humor

The Webby Awards 2009: (Nomination) Webby Award for Video - Comedy: Shortform for "Paris Hilton Responds to McCain Ad"

Are Brooke and Chris still married?

Yes, the two have been married since 2001.

What is Chris Henchy's net worth?

As of 2023, Chris Henchy's net worth is around $50 million.

