She Played the Role of Cazzie in ‘Hannah Montana’; What Is Cazzie David's Net Worth?
|Name
|Cazzie David
|Net Worth
|$10 Million
|Sources of Income
|Writing, Acting, and Production
|Gender
|Female
|Date of Birth
|May 10, 1994
|Age
|29 Years
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Profession
|Writer, Actress, Comedian, Producer
Cazzie David's net worth
Known for her roles as an actress, writer, and producer, Cazzie David has amassed a net worth of $10 million. She is the daughter of comedian and "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David. During her college days, she first starred in the "CollegeHumor Original" series. Her collection of essays was ranked #2 on The New York Times Paperback Nonfiction Best Sellers List.
What are Cazzie David's sources of income?
Cazzie's primary sources of income include her roles as an actress, writer, and executive producer. From TV shows like "Hannah Montana" to her series "Eighty-Sixed" and the TV movie "Half-Empty," she has contributed to various projects. In 2020, she published her collection of essays, "No One Asked for This: Essays," and has appeared in Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy."
Cazzie has also collaborated with Vogue on the production of a YouTube series titled "Sad Hot Girls," exploring themes of recovering from heartbreak. Known for her witty and relatable writing, her satirical pieces have been published in Vogue, Glamour, and Vanity Fair. The actress has engaged in collaborations with renowned brands like Reformation and Gap, showcasing her influence and appeal.
Cazzie David assets
In October 2021, Cazzie purchased a $6.7 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and includes various amenities.
Cazzie David's Social Media following
|640K Followers
Cazzie David's personal life
Cazzie was born on May 10, 1994, in Boston, Massachusetts. She studied at Emerson College in Boston, where she earned her bachelor's degree in 2016.
Her relationship with comedian and "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson had garnered significant attention. The two dated from 2016 to 2018.
Cazzie David's awards
In 2023, the Writers Guild of America, USA, honored the exceptional work in the Comedy/Variety Sketch Series category with a WGA Award (TV). The acclaimed recipient was Amy Schumer for her contributions to "Inside Amy Schumer" (2013).
FAQs
Does Cazzie David advocate for social causes?
Cazzie David is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, using her own experiences to be a voice for those grappling with anxiety and depression.
Has Cazzie David been featured in any publications?
Yes, Cazzie David has been featured in various publications, including Vogue and Vanity Fair.
Is Cazzie David passionate about photography?
Cazzie David has a passion for photography, seamlessly incorporating her keen eye for capturing moments.
Who is Cazzie David's father?
Cazzie David is the daughter of comedian and "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David.
