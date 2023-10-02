Name Cara Delevingne Net Worth $50 Million Salary $1 Million + Annual Income $9 Million + Sources of Income Acting and modeling Gender Female Date of Birth Aug 12, 1992 Age 31 years Nationality British Profession Model, actor

British actress and model known for her performances in films such as "Paper Towns" and "Suicide Squad," Cara Delevingne has amassed a $50 million net worth so far. Having started modeling at the age of 10, Delevingne has made appearances on the cover of Vogue and walked the ramp for labels such as Burberry in two decades. Her foray into acting, which started with the acclaimed "Anna Karenina" alongside stars such as Keira Knightley and Jude Law, has also been successful. Her modeling career picked up pace once she signed with the agency which was responsible for the rise of another British face Kate Moss. But, she took a break from modeling to concentrate completely on acting after 2015.

Also Read: From Ruling the Stage to Playing Queen Elizabeth I on Screen: Cate Blanchett's Journey and Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne)

What Are Cara Delevingne’s sources of income?

Cara Delevingne attends the Fremantle Photocall as part of the MIPCOM 2022 | Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

While Delevingne's income is mainly generated from her acting career, she initially achieved widespread recognition as a fashion model, collaborating with prestigious brands and designers. Her lucrative endorsements with companies like YSL Beauty, Burberry, and Tag Heuer have contributed significantly to her earnings. As an actress, she has also appeared in TV shows in addition to critically acclaimed and popular movies. Apart from walking the ramp for other designers, Delevingne has also turned fashion designer herself, collaborating with renowned brands such as Mulberry to create four distinct handbag collections. She has also produced limited-edition lines for DKNY. Cara's other creative pursuits include co-authoring the LGBTQ-themed young adult book, "Mirror, Mirror," alongside Rowan Coleman, to further supplement her income.

Also Read: From Scoring Touch Downs on Field to Bagging Real Estate Deals: Emmitt Smith's Journey and Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne)

Cara Delevingne's salary

Also Read: Macklemore Achieved Fame Without Depending on Record Labels; Here's His Net Worth and Strategy

Delevingne reportedly earns approximately $9 million annually, and in 2019, she held the title of the highest-paid supermodel in the UK. She consistently ranks among the top-earning models globally alongside the likes of Gisele Bundchen. In 2014, she earned $3.5 million, marking her ascent into the elite circle of high-earning models. Her income has seen fluctuations over the years, but in 2020, she had a particularly successful year, amassing $18.68 million.

Endorsement deals

Delevingne has endorsed renowned names such as Dior Beauty, Rimmel, Burberry, Tag Heuer, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, YSL, Puma, and more.

Cara Delevingne attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 | Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Cara Delevingne’s real estate and assets

Delevingne has acquired a house from actor Jared Leto for just over $2 million, and a Gramercy Park triplex previously owned by Jimmy Fallon, for $10.8 million, as indicated by city property records.

Cara Delevingne's social media following

Intagram 42.6 Million Followers Facebook 8.6 Million Followers

Cara Delevingne attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Personal life

Born on August 12, 1992, in Hammersmith, London, England, Delevingne's journey to the spotlight began when she dropped out of school at the age of 17, influenced by her sister Poppy's success in modeling. In 2009, she signed up with Storm Management, marking the commencement of her own career. Delevingne has been open about her sexual orientation, initially identifying as bisexual and later as pansexual. She has been in relationships with musician St. Vincent from 2014 to 2016 and actress/model Ashley Benson from June 2019 to April 2020.

Awards and recognition

Cara Delevingne, the English fashion model and actress, earned the coveted Model of the Year title at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. Her remarkable talents were also acknowledged with the Rising Stars award at the 2015 CinemaCon Awards for her role in "Paper Towns." In showbiz, Delevingne received the Elle Style Award for Breakthrough Actress in 2015, and her breakout role in "Paper Towns" earned her the Choice Movie: Breakout Star and Choice Summer Movie Star: Female awards at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards.

FAQs

Did Cara Delevingne get married?

No, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson did not legally marry, but they had a friendship ceremony in Las Vegas in August 2019.

When did Cara Delevingne start her modeling career?

Cara Delevingne began her modeling career at the age of 10 after being scouted by an agent while shopping with her mother in London.

When did Cara Delevingne make her acting debut?

Cara Delevingne made her acting debut in the film "Anna Karenina" in 2012.

More from MARKETREALIST

What is 'Shang-Chi' Actress and Rapper Awkwafina's Net Worth?

What Is ‘Two and a Half Men’ Actor Holland Taylor's Net Worth?