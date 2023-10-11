Name Calvin Klein Net Worth $700 Million Annual Income $100 Million Sources of Income Business and Fashion designing Gender Male Date of Birth November 19, 1942 Age 80 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Businessperson, Fashion designer

Calvin Klein, the celebrated American fashion designer, has accumulated an estimated net worth of $700 million. His enduring impact on the fashion world, complemented by the immense success of his eponymous brand, has been the driving force behind his impressive wealth. Klein also made one cameo appearance in "30 Rock", season 3 episode 15, in an episode called "The Bubble." A fictionalized version of Klein was written into "Seinfeld", season 4 episode 13, "The Pick."

Calvin Klein's diverse sources of income stem primarily from his eponymous brand, Calvin Klein, Inc. The brand encompasses an extensive array of fashion and lifestyle products, ranging from clothing to accessories, fragrances, and more.

Klein's foray into fragrance design, marked by iconic scents like Obsession, Eternity, and Escape, has proven to be exceptionally lucrative, with provocative advertising campaigns that garnered global attention. Furthermore, the brand's expansion into various product categories, including denim, underwear, swimwear, eyewear, and accessories has further bolstered its profitability and Calvin Klein's wealth.

Calvin Klein's annual earnings are estimated at around $100 million. The majority of his income is derived from his eponymous fashion brand, with substantial contributions from various product lines, including clothing, watches, jewelry, and fragrances. Notably, his underwear collection alone generates a substantial income, bringing in approximately $70 million annually. Retail sales further bolster his earnings, with a total of $600 million attributed to this source. In sum, his brand's popularity and high-demand products have contributed to an impressive income, enabling him to lead a lifestyle of his choosing.

Calvin Klein's real estate portfolio includes several impressive properties. In 1987, he acquired an oceanfront mansion in East Hampton for $3.6 million. This historic property, dating back to the 1890s, was sold by Klein in July 2021 for a staggering $85 million, situated on an expansive 8.5-acre estate. In 2003, Klein invested $30 million in an oceanfront property in Southampton, where he demolished the existing structure to create a modern and substantial mansion. In February 2020, he successfully sold this distinctive property to hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin for $84 million. In July 2000, Calvin Klein purchased a luxurious 12,000 square-foot, three-floor penthouse in New York City's West Village neighborhood for $14 million, adding to his prime real estate assets. Furthermore, in 2015, he acquired a newly constructed mansion in the hills above Los Angeles' Sunset Strip, spanning 9,000 square feet and enhancing his impressive real estate portfolio.

Calvin Richard Klein was born on November 19, 1942, in the Bronx, New York. From an early age, while his peers engaged in typical childhood activities, Klein was busy studying, sketching fashion designs, and learning the art of sewing. Calvin Klein has been married twice. He was first married to textile designer Jayne Centre in 1964, and they divorced in 1974. They have a daughter, Marci Klein, who is a notable producer associated with "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock." Klein's second marriage was to his assistant, Kelly Rector, in 1986, but they separated in 1996. Their divorce was finalized in April 2006.

Klein has openly discussed his relationships with both women and men and does not align with a specific label regarding his sexual orientation. Klein has faced personal challenges related to substance abuse and completed rehab programs to address his struggles. As an active supporter and frequent donor to the Democratic Party, Klein has leveraged his wealth and influence to contribute to political causes.

Calvin Klein has been recognized with several prestigious awards, including three Coty Awards. He has received the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Award on multiple occasions, including in 1982, 1983, 1986, and 1993, acknowledging his significant contributions to the fashion industry. Klein also made cameo appearances in TV shows like "30 Rock" and was humorously depicted in "Seinfeld."

When was the first unisex fragrance by Calvin Klein introduced?

The first unisex fragrance, CK One, was launched in 1994.

What is Calvin Klein's family background?

Calvin Klein belongs to a Jewish-Hungarian immigrant family.

When was Calvin Klein acquired by Phillips Van Heusen (PVH)?

The company Calvin Klein was acquired by PVH in December 2012 for $400 million in cash and $30 million in stock for the acquisition, along with rights, royalties, and incentives to Calvin Klein.

