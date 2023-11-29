Name Henry Samueli Net Worth $10 Billion Sources of Income Business Gender Male Date of Birth September 20, 1954 Age 69 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Entrepreneur, Businessperson

Henry Samueli, the American tech entrepreneur and co-founder of Broadcom Corp, boasts a substantial net worth of $10 billion. Samueli's pioneering contributions to the semiconductor sector have not only shaped Broadcom's success but have also left an indelible mark on the world of technology. Beyond his tech endeavors, Samueli, together with his wife, made a notable foray into sports ownership by acquiring the Anaheim Ducks hockey team for $70 million in 2005, now valued at an impressive $480 million.

Henry Samueli attends the NHL and Esquire season launch party at Esquire North | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

In 1991, Samueli, then a UCLA professor, co-founded Broadcom Corporation with PhD student Henry Nicholas, starting from Nicholas' home with a modest investment of $5,000 each. Moving to Irvine in 1995, Samueli took a leave of absence from UCLA to focus on Broadcom, which went public three years later. The company's initial public offering in 1998 marked a turning point, propelling Samueli into the ranks of billionaires. Broadcom grew exponentially, achieving $1 billion in revenue at an unprecedented pace. The company's acquisition by Avago Technologies in 2016 for $37 billion further added to Samueli's financial success. In his role as the Chairman of the Board at Broadcom Inc., Samueli receives a total compensation of $3,031,870. In 2005, he and his wife acquired the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim NHL club, later rebranded as the Anaheim Ducks.

Henry Samueli poses for a portrait on April 1, 1999, in Irvine, CA. | Getty Images | Photo by Gilles Mingasson

Henry Samueli’s philanthropic activities

Following Broadcom's public debut in 1998, Samueli and his wife, Susan, established the Samueli Foundation, channeling their philanthropic efforts toward education, health, youth services, and Jewish culture. With a focus on engineering and education, they made significant donations to the UCLA School of Engineering and Applied Science and the UC Irvine School of Engineering in 1999.

Samueli played a crucial role as a founding director of the Broadcom Foundation in 2009, promoting STEM education through initiatives like Broadcom MASTERS. The couple's commitment to integrative health led to the establishment of the Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine at UC Irvine in 2001. Their transformative $200 million gift in 2017 created the Susan and Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences at UC Irvine.

Henry Samueli and Susan Samueli attend the Yo-Yo Ma performance at Segerstrom Center For The Arts | Getty Images | Photo by Tiffany Rose

Henry Samueli was born on September 20, 1954, in Buffalo, New York. Raised in Los Angeles, California, his early affinity for math and science fueled a profound interest in technology and engineering. Samueli earned his bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). In 1975, Samueli married Susan. They reside in Newport Beach, California, and have pledged to donate at least half of their wealth to charity.

Samueli's notable awards include induction into the National Academy of Engineering in 2003 and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2004. His outstanding leadership in STEM fields earned him the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement in 2006. His commitment to STEM education was further highlighted when he was inducted into the U.S. News STEM Leadership Hall of Fame in 2018. The year 2018 marked another significant achievement with Samueli's induction into the National Academy of Inventors, recognizing his innovative contributions. In 2020, he received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and received the IEEE Founders Medal in 2021.

What academic background does Henry Samueli have?

Henry Samueli holds bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

When was Broadcom Corporation founded, and who were the founders?

Broadcom Corporation was founded in 1991 by Henry Samueli and Henry Nicholas III.

What innovations did Henry Samueli lead during his tenure as Chief Technical Officer at Broadcom?

Henry Samueli, as Chief Technical Officer, spearheaded innovations such as the first single-chip Gigabit Ethernet controller, contributing to the advancement of high-speed internet access.

