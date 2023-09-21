What Is Backstreet Boys’ Singer Brian Littrell Net Worth?

Name Brian Littrell Net Worth $45 Million Salary $1-5 Million Annual Income $10 Million Sources of Income Acting, Singing and Music Artist Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 20, 1975 Age 48 Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Singer-songwriter, Artist, Actor, Musician, Music artist

Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell boasts a substantial net worth of $45 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His success as a member of the renowned all-male vocal group has significantly contributed to his wealth. Littrell's influence and success within the group were evident when he was named among Teen People's "25 Hottest People Under 25" in 2000. As Backstreet Boys celebrates their 30th anniversary, here's a look at Littrell's career, sources of income, and more.

That face you make when you see the crowd size in Curitiba 😱 Obrigado Brasil por nos receber de volta ao #DNAWorldTour... foi tão bom estar de volta com vocês! 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/ufUooN5A26 — Brian Littrell (@brian_littrell) January 26, 2023

The Backstreet Boys at the Planet Hollywood Beverly Hills | Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Brian Littrell has built a diverse portfolio of income sources throughout his career. His primary and most significant source of income has been his thriving music career. The group's meteoric rise to stardom during the 1990s and early 2000s, with record sales surpassing 100 million worldwide, has bolstered his net worth. Beyond the group's success, Littrell embarked on a solo career, releasing his Christian pop album, "Welcome Home" in 2005. This solo endeavor proved fruitful with the album garnering impressive sales of over 100,000 copies and achieving success within the Christian music genre.

Brian Littrell during Concert at Studio Coast in Tokyo | Getty Images | Photo by Nathan Shanahan

The Backstreet Boys' financial prosperity was particularly evident in 2000 when they earned a staggering $60 million. This exceptional income was fueled by the overwhelming success of their album "Millennium" and the lucrative merchandising sales, which averaged an impressive $10 per person. The group's remarkable journey began with the release of their 1996 album "Backstreet Boys," followed by "Backstreet's Back" in 1997, and the pinnacle of boy band craze, "Millennium," in 1999. "Millennium" became the bestselling album of 1999, selling 9,445,732 copies globally. In the US alone, it exceeded 13 million copies sold.

Littrell expanded his financial portfolio with appearances alongside the Backstreet Boys on various popular TV shows, including "Arthur," "Sesame Street," and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." He along with bandmate AJ McLean also ventured into the film industry with cameo roles in "Olive Juice," a film that featured Littrell's wife, Leighanne. Littrell's presence extended to the iconic "Saturday Night Live" stage, where he performed with the Backstreet Boys in 1998 and 1999. Additionally, he made a cameo appearance in the 2013 film "This Is the End" alongside his fellow bandmates, further diversifying his earnings.

Brian Littrell and wife during The 10th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation InStyle Party | Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Brian Littrell's real estate portfolio has included notable properties over the years. In 2013, he made headlines for selling a bungalow located in West Hollywood. Although this home might not have been considered a celebrity mansion, it was likely acquired as an investment property. Littrell originally purchased the property in 2002 for $725,000 and successfully sold it for $1.14 million.

(L-R) Howie D., Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Brian Thomas Littrell was born on February 20, 1975, in Lexington, Kentucky. His early life was marked by a combination of sports and a deep passion for music. Growing up in a Baptist family, he participated in choruses and choirs. At the age of 16, a teacher encouraged him to sing at social events for some extra income, igniting his musical journey. Despite his aspirations of becoming a basketball player initially, Littrell switched gears, aiming to become a music minister.

His moment arrived when his cousin Kevin Richardson convinced him to audition for a newly forming vocal group—the Backstreet Boys. Littrell's audition proved successful, leading to his joining the iconic boy band, which marked the beginning of his remarkable music career.

Littrell's family life is an essential part of his journey. He dated Samantha Stonebraker until 1997. Subsequently, he began a relationship with Leighanne Wallace, whom he met while working on a music video where Wallace was an extra. They got engaged in 1999 and exchanged vows in 2000. The couple welcomed their first child, Baylee, two years later. Baylee has since pursued a career in music and Broadway, following in his father's artistic footsteps.

Brian Littrell's ventures into Christian music earned him several prestigious accolades. He clinched a Dove Award for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year in 2006 for "In Christ Alone," shared with songwriters Don Koch and Shawn Craig. In 2008, he secured another Dove Award for "By His Wounds," performed with Glory Revealed. His collaboration on "Glory Revealed," a compilation album featuring various Christian artists, snagged the Special Event Album of the Year award in 2008. Littrell repeated this feat in 2010 with "Glory Revealed II," securing another Special Event Album of the Year award.

What medical condition did Brian Littrell reveal in the 2015 documentary film?

Brian Littrell disclosed his 2011 diagnosis of vocal tension dysphonia and dystonia.

How did Brian Littrell become a member of the Backstreet Boys?

Brian Littrell joined the Backstreet Boys in 1993 after responding to an advertisement in a local newspaper.

Is Brian Littrell involved in philanthropic activities?

Yes, Brian Littrell is actively involved in philanthropy, supporting organizations like the Lupus Foundation of America and participating in benefit concerts.

