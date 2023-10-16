Name Brendan Fraser Net Worth $20 Million Salary $1-2 Million+ Annual Income $10-12 Million+ Sources of Income Acting and Production Gender Male Date of Birth December 3, 1968 Age 54 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor, Photographer

Brendan Fraser, the American-Canadian actor and producer, boasts an estimated net worth of $20 million. His financial journey has seen fluctuations over the years, from his peak as one of the highest-paid actors to a successful comeback. Brendan Fraser has been celebrated for his roles in films like "The Mummy" franchise, "George of the Jungle," and "Crash."

Brendan Fraser's primary sources of income have been his successful acting career and the notable films in which he has starred. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, he rose to prominence with lead roles in blockbuster movies like "The Mummy" franchise, which collectively grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office. Fraser's earnings from these films reflected his A-list status, earning a remarkable $4 million for the first "Mummy" film and considerably more for its sequels, "The Mummy Returns" (2001) and "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" (2008), Additionally, he received a percentage of box office royalties. Fraser's success also extended to films like "George of the Jungle" and "Bedazzled," where he earned substantial paychecks.

Brendan Fraser's income primarily derives from his acting career, with his movie earnings fluctuating over the years. In 1994, he earned $1.5 million for his role in "The Scout," and his paychecks saw significant increases in the late '90s and early 2000s. Notably, he received $4 million for both "The Mummy" and "Dudley Do-Right" in 1999, and in 2000, his earnings climbed to $10 million for "Bedazzled." The peak of his salary came in 2001 when he earned a remarkable $12.5 million for "The Mummy Returns." However, Brendan's highest single-film payday was in 2008 when he secured a staggering $14 million for starring in "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor." Subsequently, his earnings faced a downturn, as in 2010, he earned $10 million for "Furry Vengeance" and later voluntarily accepted a pay cut to $1 million for "Extraordinary Measures" alongside Harrison Ford. Recent times have witnessed an upward trend in Brendan Fraser's salary, with reported earnings of $12 million for his role in "The Whale."

Brendan Fraser's real estate ventures include owning a Beverly Hills home, which he bought for $675,000 in 1996 and later sold for $3 million in 2007. Post-divorce, Brendan Fraser relocated to Bedford, New York, where he made a substantial real estate investment. According to later filings in an alimony case, he acquired a horse property spanning several acres for a sum of $3,389,779. Additionally, he spent $755,496 on furnishing the house to create a comfortable and appealing living space.

Born on December 3, 1968, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Brendan Fraser is a celebrated actor who has made a significant impact on the world of entertainment. He grew up with Canadian parents, Carol (a sales counselor) and Peter (a Canadian foreign service officer), and three older brothers, Kevin, Regan, and Sean. Brendan Fraser holds dual citizenship in America and Canada and is fluent in French. He actively serves on the board of directors for FilmAid International and has a deep passion for photography.

In 2018, Brendan Fraser courageously revealed that he was sexually assaulted by the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Philip Berk, in 2003. Speaking out about the incident was a significant moment in his life, and he believes it contributed to a decline in his career. As of September 2022, Brendan Fraser has been in a relationship with makeup artist Jeanne Moore, marking a new chapter in his personal life.

Brendan Fraser's acting career has garnered recognition and awards. He won a Golden Space Needle Award for "Still Breathing" in 1997 and received accolades for his role in "Crash." Notably, in 2023, he achieved the highest honor by winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in "The Whale." This achievement made him the first Canadian to receive the prestigious award.

What was Brendan Fraser's breakout role in Hollywood?

Brendan Fraser's breakout role was in the 1992 film "Encino Man," where he played the character of Link, a frozen caveman thawed out in modern times.

What languages does Brendan Fraser speak fluently?

Brendan Fraser is proficient in French, Italian, and German, enabling him to take on diverse roles in international productions.

What is one of Brendan Fraser's passions outside of acting?

Brendan Fraser has a passion for photography and has exhibited his work in galleries.

