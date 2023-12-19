Name Ronaldo Nazario Net Worth $160 Million Sources of Income Football, Investments Gender Male Date of Birth September 18, 1976 Age 47 Years Nationality Brazil Profession Former Football Player, Actor

Ronaldo, the retired Brazilian football legend, boasts an impressive net worth of $160 million. Nicknamed R9, Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest players of all time. His remarkable achievements include clinching the FIFA World Player of the Year thrice and earning the Ballon d'Or twice. However, in 2011, his 18-year career came to an abrupt end. In what appeared to be a fleeting moment, Ronaldo vanished from the football scene as swiftly as he had emerged.

Ronaldo of Brazil celebrates after scoring an opening goal during the Germany v Brazil, World Cup Final match played at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan on June 30, 2002. Brazil won 2-0.

Ronaldo's primary sources of income include his illustrious football career, lucrative endorsement deals, and various other investments. The football legend began his journey with Cruzeiro in 1993, debuting professionally and scoring 44 goals in his first season. After moving to PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, he scored 30 goals in his debut season despite a brief setback due to a knee injury.

In 1996, Ronaldo joined Barcelona for a record-breaking fee of $19.5 million. His first season here was marked by a staggering 47 goals and the FIFA World Player of the Year Award in 1996. He won his first Ballon d'Or in 1997. After a single season, he transferred to Inter Milan, with a $27 million signing fee. Subsequently, he signed with Real Madrid in 2002 for $49.6 million.

After a final appearance for Brazil in the 2006 World Cup, he moved to A.C. Milan in 2007 for $8 million. Ronaldo officially retired in 2011, citing hyperthyroidism as a factor affecting his weight. In 2018, he purchased a controlling stake in Real Valladolid. He paid approximately $50 million for a 51% stake in the team, making him the majority owner. Moreover, in 2021, he acquired Cruzeiro.

Brand endorsements

In 1996, Ronaldo signed a ten-year contract with Nike, which later evolved into a lifetime endorsement deal worth $180 million. He has also featured in commercials for Snickers and Pirelli, and gained recognition in EA's "FIFA" video game franchise.

The football legend invested wisely, acquiring a controlling stake in Real Valladolid for around 30 million Euros in 2018 and purchasing Cruzeiro for 400 million reais in 2021. He also owns some of the most expensive cars in the world, including several Bugatti, a Maserati, and a Lamborghini Aventador.

Ronaldo was born on September 18, 1976, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was raised with two siblings. His parents separated when he was 11, and Ronaldo dropped out of school shortly after to pursue a football career.

In 1999, he married Brazilian footballer Milene Domingues but they got divorced four years later. Reportedly, he was engaged to Brazilian model and MTV VJ Daniela Cicarelli in 2005 and Maria Beatriz Antony in 2008. In July 2023, he got married to model and businesswoman Celina Locks.

Beyond the football pitch, Ronaldo served as a United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador and endorsed the 2014 FIFA World Cup as an ambassador.

- FIFA World Player of the Year (1996, 1997, 2002)

- Ballon d'Or (1997, 2002)

- FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (1998)

- FIFA World Cup Golden Shoe (2002)

- Laureus World Sports Awards Comeback of the Year (2003)

- Golden Foot Award (2006)

- FIFA 100 (2004)

- Globe Soccer Awards Player Career Award (2018)

What is Ronaldo Nazario's full name?

Ronaldo's full name is Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima.

Which clubs have Ronaldo Nazario played for?

Ronaldo played for several top clubs, including Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, A.C. Milan, and Corinthians.

What challenges did Ronaldo face in his career due to injuries?

Due to a complete rupture of his kneecap tendons in 2000, he had to take long breaks and missed major tournaments and matches.

