Name Blake Anderson Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production Gender Male Date of Birth March 2, 1984 Age 39 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Comedian, Television Producer

Blake Anderson, an American comedian, writer, actor, and producer, has an estimated net worth of $5 million. In 2006, he co-founded the sketch comedy troupe, "Mail Order Comedy," which gained popularity through YouTube. He also co-created and starred in the Comedy Central comedy television series "Workaholics." Moreover, for his contributions to "Voltron: Legendary Defender," he won a Behind the Voice Actors' People's Choice Voice Acting Award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake (@blakeanderson)

A significant portion of Anderson's income stems from his contributions to television and film projects. In 2008, he appeared in "420 Special: Attack of the Show! from Jamaica," where he portrayed Yung Zeld. The following year, he took on the role of Derek in "Ratko: The Dictator's Son." In 2011, he was seen in "The Legend of Awesomest Maximus," where he played a Greek Soldier.

In 2013, Anderson lent his voice to the animated film "Epic." He starred in "Neighbors" and "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse." Later, he not only starred in but also produced "Game Over, Man!" playing Joel "Baby Dunc." He contributed to shows like "Crossbows & Mustaches" and "The Dude's House." His breakthrough came with "Workaholics," which he co-created, wrote, and executive produced.

Anderson starred in various TV series such as "Traffic Light," "Entourage," "House," "Parks and Recreation," and "The Big Bang Theory." He voice-acted in animated shows like "Loiter Squad," "Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero," and "Voltron: Legendary Defender." He also appeared as a judge in an episode "Everything Is Cake!" on "Is It Cake?" in 2023.

Blake Anderson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" | Getty Images | Photo by Robin L Marshall

In 2013, Anderson purchased a Hollywood Hills home for $1.175 million from former skateboarder and TV host Rob Dyrdek. In 2022, he listed the property on sale for $2.65 million. This modern home in Lake Hollywood offers panoramic reservoir views, with a 2,800 square-foot, two-story layout featuring three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open-concept design. The property's half-acre lot includes a lawn, patio, and pool.

Blake Anderson and Rachael Finley attend the E3 Kickoff party | Getty Images | Photo by Rachel Murray

Anderson was born on March 2, 1984, in Sacramento County, California. He attended Clayton Valley High School in Concord and Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. In 2012, he married fashion designer Rachael Finley. Together, they started a fashion line called Teenage. The couple welcomed a daughter, Mars, before getting divorced in 2017.

- Young Hollywood Awards 2014 (Nominee): Best Threesome for "Workaholics"

- Behind the Voice Actors Awards 2017 (Winner): BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series for "Voltron: Legendary Defender"

- Behind the Voice Actors Awards 2017 (Nominee): BTVA Television Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series for "Voltron: Legendary Defender"

What is Blake Anderson's distinctive visual trademark?

Blake Anderson is recognized for his iconic long hair and beard.

Which comedians have Blake Anderson collaborated with?

Blake Anderson has collaborated with renowned comedians like Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, and Tiffany Haddish.

What is Blake Anderson passionate about?

Blake Anderson loves skateboarding.

