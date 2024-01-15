Name Nikesh Arora Net Worth $1.5 Billion Salary $15-20 million+ Annual Income $135 -150 million + Sources of Income Business Gender Male Date of Birth February 9, 1968 Age 55 Nationality Indian Profession Businessman

Nikesh Arora, the former Google executive and current CEO of Palo Alto Networks Inc., has amassed a staggering net worth of $1.5 billion during his time in the tech sector, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This impressive wealth places him among the rare echelon of non-founder billionaires in the tech industry. After Google, Arora's leadership skills were further appreciated at SoftBank Corp., where he served as the President and Chief Operating Officer from 2014 to 2016, securing a compensation package exceeding $200 million, which was a record in Japan's corporate sector. Beyond these leadership roles, Arora has been influential as a senior advisor to Silver Lake Partners since 2007, offering strategic guidance to the private equity firm. In telecom, he also held positions on the management board at T-Mobile, Bharti Airtel, Europe, and played the role of a Trustee at the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles, California.

A good end to a wonderful evening. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/ZKbJExLjZ1 — Nikesh Arora (@nikesharora) September 27, 2015

Nikesh Arora's career in tech with hefty salaries has been the primary contributor to his wealth, which reflects a journey marked by leadership, advisory roles, entrepreneurial ventures, and professional experiences. His career began at Fidelity Investments in 1992, where he served in numerous finance and technology management roles, eventually ascending to Vice President of Finance at Fidelity Technologies. This foundational experience allowed him to launch T-Motion PLC, a subsidiary within Deutsche Telekom focusing on 3G services, which was later integrated into T-Mobile's core services.

In the early 2000s, Arora expanded his telecom expertise as the Chief Marketing Officer of the T-Mobile International Division of Deutsche Telekom AG. His trajectory was elevated in 2004 when he joined Google, embarking on a decade-long tenure that saw him in several pivotal roles, including Vice President of European Operations, President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and finally as the Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer.

Nikesh Arora of SoftBank speaks onstage during day two of TechCrunch Disrupt SF | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Jennings

Nikesh Arora's salary

Arora's journey to billionaire status was significantly boosted through various high-paying roles. At Google, he was the highest-paid executive with a compensation package of about $51 million in 2012. His wealth received a boost during his tenure at SoftBank Group, with a record-breaking $135 million compensation in his first year. In his current role at Palo Alto Networks, he received a $125 million stock options package in 2018. The company's share price surged more than fourfold, significantly increasing the value of his holdings. In 2023, he sold shares worth nearly $300 million.

Nikesh Arora, President of Global Sales Operations and Business Development at Google | Getty Images | Photo by Ramin Talaie

Tech executive Nikesh Arora is parting with his opulent Atherton mansion for $18.8 million, showcasing a lavish asset, as per Realtor.com. Purchased in 2010 for $11,625,000, the property reflects the affluence of the former Google executive. The 11,965-square-foot estate, nestled in the exclusive tech enclave, offers five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and three floors, featuring interiors by Rachel Laxer Interiors.

Nikesh Arora of Google and Executive Chairman of Google Inc. Eric Schmidt attend the Burda DLD Nightcap 2011 | Getty Images | Photo by Nadine Rupp

Arora was born on February 9, 1968, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. Raised in a middle-class family, he displayed academic excellence from an early age. Arora pursued electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi and later earned a master's degree in business administration from Northeastern University in Boston. He is married to Ayesha Thapar, an Indian businesswoman, and despite the demands of his high-profile career, Arora has successfully kept details of his personal life away from the public eye.

What is Nikesh Arora's connection to T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom?

Arora worked at T-Mobile after his venture T-Motion PLC merged into Deutsche Telekom. He served in various capacities, including as a board member.

Where was Nikesh Arora born?

Nikesh Arora was born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India.

When did Nikesh Arora join Google?

Arora joined Google in 2004 and held various senior leadership roles, becoming the company's highest-paid executive.

