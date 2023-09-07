Name Bella Thorne Net Worth $12 million Salary $65,000 to $100,000 per post Annual Income $1 million + Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth Oct 8, 1997 Age 25 years Nationality American Profession Model, actor, singer and dancer

Multi-talented American actress, dancer, singer, and model, Bella Thorne boasts of a remarkable net worth of $12 million. Thorne first gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of CeCe Jones, an aspiring young dancer, on the Disney Channel series "Shake It Up." Her journey in the entertainment industry began with an uncredited role as a sidelines fan in the film "Stuck on You."

What are Bella Thorne's sources of income?

Bella Thorne at ArcLight Hollywood | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Bella Thorne's income primarily originates from her thriving acting career in Hollywood, and she has also earned significant sums through television series, and magazine photoshoots. Additionally, Bella leveraged her popularity on platforms like OnlyFans, where she became the first person to amass $1 million in just 24 hours, and ultimately accumulated around $10 million.

Bella Thorne's salary

Thorne's earnings from sponsored posts on Instagram range between $65,000 to $100,000 per post, as disclosed in an interview with Vogue. However, exact salary details for her acting career remain undisclosed as of 2023.

Bella Thorne at GCDS fashion | Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

Thorne's real estate and assets

Bella Thorne, with her significant net worth of $12 million, enjoys a lavish lifestyle and possesses an impressive car collection, which includes a Porsche Panamera valued at $88,000, a Nissan Pathfinder worth $34,000, a GMC Sierra priced at $29,000, a Chevrolet Suburban with a value of $53,000, a Jeep Grand Cherokee worth $45,600, and a Chevy Corvette C7 estimated at $59,000.

When it comes to real estate, Thorne acquired a luxurious $2 million house situated in Sherman Oaks, California in 2006. Subsequently, in 2019, she expanded her real estate portfolio with a mountaintop mansion in Topanga, California, valued at $3.3 million.

Bella Thorne's social media following

Instagram 25.2 Million followers Facebook 15 Million followers Twitter 6.3 Million followers

Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne | Getty Images | Photo by Jacopo Raule

Personal life

Thorne sponsors a child named Lydia Kanini Kiio in Kibwezi, Kenya, and supports causes, including the Humane Society, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and the Nomad Organization, which aims to provide food, education, and medical supplies to children in Africa. She is also an advocate for animal rights and actively encourages people to boycott and protest SeaWorld, despite having appeared in a commercial for the theme park during her childhood.

Bella Thorne has dated English actor Gregg Sulkin from 2015 to 2016. Following that, she embarked on a polyamorous relationship with musician Mod Sun and media personality Tana Mongeau, which lasted from September 2017 to February 2019. Since April 2019, Bella has been in a relationship with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo. Notably, she identifies as pansexual, emphasizing the importance of love beyond gender boundaries. In May 2023, Thorne announced her engagement to entrepreneur and Bad Vegan producer Mark Emms.

Awards and recognition

Her awards and nominations include,

Young Artist Awards: Nominated for Best Performance in a TV Series – Guest

Starring Young Actress for "October Road" (2009)

Young Artist Awards: Won Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama)

Supporting Young Actress for "My Own Worst Enemy" (2009)

Young Artist Awards: Won Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama)

Leading Young Actress for "Shake It Up" (2011)

Imagen Awards: Won Best Young Actress – Television (2012)

ALMA Awards: Nominated for Favorite TV Actress – Comedy (2012)

Shorty Awards: Won Actress (2015)

2nd Pornhub Awards: Won Visionary Award for "Her & Him" (2019)

German Independence Award: Nominated for Best Short Film (2020)

37th AVN Awards: Nominated for Best Dramatic Screenplay for "Her & Him" (2020)

FAQs

Does Bella Thorne do OnlyFans?

Bella Thorne set a new record on subscription-based social platform OnlyFans earning over $1 million within 24 hours.

Is Bella Thorne's hair natural?

Yes. She has got Red Hair naturally by birth.

Who is Bella Thorne married to?

In May 2023, Thorne announced her engagement to entrepreneur and Bad Vegan producer Mark Emms.

