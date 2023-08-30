Name Barry Bonds Net worth $100 million Salary $30 million Annual Income $8 million+ Sources of Income Baseball player, Athlete, Acting, Endorsements Gender Male DOB Jul 24, 1964 Age 59 years Nationality United States of America Profession Baseball player, Athlete, Actor

Barry Bonds, a legendary figure in the world of baseball, has left an indelible mark on the sport with his remarkable career achievements and considerable wealth. With a net worth of $100 million, Bonds has established himself as one of the wealthiest athletes in history. However, his journey to this financial pinnacle has been both awe-inspiring and tumultuous, marked by astonishing records, controversies, and business ventures.

Barry Bonds attends the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on June 13, 2021 in Tarrytown, New York/GettyImages/Michael Loccisano

Bonds' wealth has predominantly been derived from his illustrious baseball career, where he etched his name in the annals of the sport's history. Throughout his professional journey spanning over two decades, he accumulated a staggering $188,245,322 in salary alone. His immense talent and on-field brilliance were rewarded with substantial earnings, with his peak earning year being 2005, when he secured an impressive $22 million in base salary. Adjusted for today's inflation, this equates to roughly $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Barry Bonds' salary and endorsements

In the early 1990s, Bonds demonstrated his market value as a free agent by receiving a $43.75 million, six-year deal from the San Francisco Giants—a contract that was hailed as a historic feat in the sports industry at the time. This lucrative agreement made him one of the highest-paid athletes in history, with an average yearly earning of $6.9 million. Notably, his earnings from this contract are equivalent to around $12 million per year in today's financial landscape. He also worked with many companies to promote their products because of his success. He partnered with brands like Fila, KFC, Mastercard, and Franklin Sports.

Beyond his baseball career, Bonds explored various business endeavors to diversify his income streams. In 2006, he ventured into the realm of reality television with "Bonds on Bonds," a show that offered fans a unique glimpse into his life. Despite its brief run, the show provided a platform for Bonds to connect with his audience beyond the baseball diamond.

Bonds' wealth is also reflected in his real estate holdings. In 2000, he acquired an opulent mansion situated in the prestigious Beverly Park gated community in Beverly Hills for $5.3 million. Over the years, Bonds demonstrated a knack for making profitable real estate decisions. He sold the mansion for an impressive $22 million in 2014 to a Russian billionaire.

San Francisco Giants 2007-08 $15.5 Million San Francisco Giants 2006-07 $19.3 Million San Francisco Giants 2005-06 $22 Million San Francisco Giants 2004-05 $18 Million

Barry Bonds boasts a significant following on various social media platforms, allowing him to maintain a connection with his fans and admirers.

Instagram 172K followers Twitter 66.3K followers Facebook 129K followers

Barry Bonds was born on July 24, 1964, in Riverside, California. In 1994, baseball player Bonds and graphic designer Kimberly Bell began a relationship lasting until May 2003. On January 10, 1998, Bonds married Liz Watson. They lived in California with their daughter Aisha. Liz filed for separation in 2009, reconciled briefly, and then divorced in 2010 privately. Bonds has family in sports and owns properties, including one in Beverly Hills. He enjoys cycling to stay fit after surgeries, losing 25 pounds. He's into Brazilian jiu-jitsu and became a blue belt in 2023.

Barry Bonds attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' "College Road Trip" at the El Capitan Theatre March 3, 2008 in Hollywood, California/GettyImages/Mark Mainz

His illustrious baseball career included numerous accolades, such as the Gold Glove Award eight times, the Silver Slugger Award 12 times, and the Hank Aaron Award three times. He clinched the National League MVP title seven times and participated in the All-Star game a remarkable 14 times. Bonds' on-field prowess and record-breaking feats solidified his legacy as one of the greatest baseball players of all time. However, his later years were shadowed by controversy due to his alleged involvement in baseball's steroids scandal, which led to his exclusion from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

