Name Babyface (Kenneth Brian Edmonds) Net Worth $200 Million Sources of Income Production, acting, business, music Gender Male Date of Birth April 10, 1959 Age 64 years Nationality American Profession Producer, entrepreneur, singer, actor, musician

The hip-hop icon who has been around for decades as the genre took shape, Babyface, also known as Kenneth Brian Edmonds, boasts of a substantial net worth of $200 million. His journey to become an R&B musician, singer-songwriter, and record producer started with his early days as a guitarist in the group Manchild. From that to co-founding LaFace Records, Babyface's evolution has been marked by several hit tracks, successful albums, and popular productions.

With a career spanning several decades, Babyface has earned his income primarily through music. After gaining fame with the group Manchild, He started songwriting and penned the R&B hit "Slow Jam" for Midnight Star in 1983. He then collaborated with artists including Bobby Brown, Karyn White, and The Whispers.

Babyface's work with Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men, and Madonna produced chart-topping hits, with TLC's "CrazySexyCool" becoming the best-selling album by an American girl group. He also contributed to Toni Braxton's albums, including "Toni Braxton and Secrets." Later, Babyface was seen on "Beverly Hills, 90210," and participated in the reality show "Celebrity Duets" in 2006.

In the mid-1990s, the musician and his ex-wife, Tracey Edmonds, expanded into filmmaking with a production company with projects like "Soul Food" and "Josie and the Pussycats." In 2016, he appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" and wrote the song "Stronger Together" by Jessica Sanchez. The song was one of the top trending songs on Shazam that week, receiving praise from celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.

In 1989, Babyface established LaFace Records alongside L.A. Reid. The record label's quick signings of artists such as TLC and Toni Braxton proved highly lucrative. Moreover, Usher signed up with the company at 16 and successfully sold 65 million records under the label.

Moreover, Babyface founded Soda Pop Records in 2009, signing artists like K-Ci & JoJo and securing a distribution deal with E1 Music in 2013. He is also the co-founder of Edmonds Entertainment Group.

In 1998, Babyface acquired a plot of land in LA's Bel Air neighborhood for $825,000. By 2000, he had constructed an expansive 11,000-square-foot mansion. This property was listed for sale in May 2022 at $8 million, later reduced to $7.5 million in November 2022.

In 2004, he invested $4.1 million in a five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence spanning 7,508 square feet in LA's Bel Air Crest neighborhood. The same year, he purchased an 8,245-square-foot mansion in the gated Mulholland Estates community of Los Angeles for $5.15 million.

In 2012, Babyface sold his home in Incline Village, Nevada, for $2.95 million. The 7,344 square foot residence, featuring seven bedrooms and six bathrooms on a wooded hillside above Lake Tahoe, was initially purchased in 1995 with then-wife Tracey, for $1.9 million.

In 1990, Babyface met Tracey McQuarn during auditions for the "Whip Appeal" music video. The two got married in 1992 and had two sons, Brandon and Dylan. But by 2005, they parted ways due to irreconcilable differences and the divorce cost the singer up to $100 million, making it one of the most expensive celebrity divorces.

In 2007, Babyface began dating Niko Pantenburg, one of his backup dancers. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2008 and eventually exchanged vows in 2014.

In his career, Babyface has clinched 12 Grammy Awards, including wins for "End of the Road" in 1993, The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album in 1994, "When Can I See You" in 1995, and "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)" in 1997.

His collaboration with Toni Braxton on "Love, Marriage & Divorce" secured the Grammy for Best R&B Album in 2015.

In 2021, he received the Trustee Award in recognition of his contributions to the music industry.

What is Babyface's record label called?

In the 1990s, Babyface, along with his partner Antonio "L.A." Reid, founded LaFace Records.

Has Babyface ever earned recognition for his songwriting skills?

Yes, Rolling Stone magazine acknowledged Babyface's exceptional songwriting skills, naming him one of the 100 greatest songwriters of all time.

Does Babyface own any business?

Yes. Babyface founded a music publishing company named Boobie and DJ Songs.

