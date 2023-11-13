Name Andy Cohen Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Production, Acting, TV hosting, and Writing Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 2, 1968 Age 55 years Nationality American Profession Television producer, Film producer, Presenter, Actor, Author

TV executive and personality Andy Cohen has amassed a substantial net worth of $50 million. As the host and executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise and Bravo's late-night talk show, "Watch What Happens Live!," Cohen has been quite successful in television. He has also made cameo appearances in several TV shows, including “30 Rock” and “The Comeback.”

Andy Cohen is best known for hosting and serving as the executive producer of the late-night talk show "Watch What Happens Live!". This show premiered in 2009 and has contributed significantly to his income. As the creator and executive producer of popular reality television shows like "The Real Housewives" franchise, "Project Runway," and "Queer Eye," Cohen has reaped financial rewards from the success of these programs. He is also a best-selling author, with books such as "Most Talkative: Stories from the Front Lines of Pop Culture" and "Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries." He hosts his show on SiriusXM. He is the executive producer of various shows, including "Project Runway," "The Millionaire Matchmaker," "The Rachel Zoe Project," and "Top Chef."

Andy Cohen greets fans and signs copies of his book Most Talkative at Books | Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Davidson

Salary

He earns from various roles, including being the host and executive producer of "Watch What Happens Live!" and hosting his SiriusXM show. A big chunk of his wealth comes through the sale of his books, hosting New Year's Eve specials, and executive production contributions to successful reality shows. In 2016, Cohen was making approximately $2 million annually as the host of his Bravo talk show.

Andy Cohen speaks at NATPE 2014 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach | Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Davidson

In 2003, Cohen acquired a unit in a West Village building located at 2 Horatio Street. Over the years, he expanded his holdings by purchasing three additional units within the same building. This West Village apartment now has an estimated worth of $8 million. In 2019, Cohen purchased a remarkable half-acre oceanfront property in the Hamptons community of Amagansett. This stunning lot boasts 125 feet of ocean frontage and offers a serene retreat from city life. The property was acquired for $5.4 million. In 2022, he made another significant addition to his real estate portfolio by purchasing a luxurious penthouse in New York City. This opulent urban residence was acquired for $18.3 million.

Andy Cohen hosts The 8th Annual Lenny Zakim Fund Casino Night In Boston | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Marotta

Cohen is the first openly gay host of an American late-night talk show. In December 2018, he shared the news of his impending fatherhood, which became a reality one year later. On February 4, 2019, he welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen into the world. In 2022, his family expanded further with the birth of his daughter, Lucy.

Primetime Emmy Awards

2018 Nominee: Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media within an Unscripted Program for "Watch What Happens: Live"

2013 Nominee: Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for "Top Chef"

2012 Nominee: Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for "Top Chef"

2012 Nominee: Outstanding Variety Special for "Kathy Griffin: Tired Hooker"

2011 Nominee: Outstanding Reality Program for "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List"

Walk of Fame: 2022 Winner: Star on the Walk of Fame for TelevisionNewNowNext Awards: 2012 Nominee: Nexty for Most Addictive Reality Star in "Watch What Happens: Live"

Does Andy Cohen have a dog?

Andy Cohen has a deep love for his dog, Wacha, who is a beloved figure among his fans and has made appearances on his show.

Is Andy Cohen an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights?

Yes, Andy Cohen is openly gay and actively supports LGBTQ+ causes and organizations.

Does Andy Cohen have a close friendship with John Mayer?

Yes, Andy Cohen has a close friendship with singer-songwriter John Mayer, often discussing their adventures on his show.

