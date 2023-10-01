Name America Ferrera Net Worth $16 Million Salary $250,000 per episode Annual Income $1 Million + Sources of Income Acting and production Gender Female Date of Birth Apr 18, 1984 Age 39 years Nationality American Profession Actor, producer, voice actor

Versatile TV actress and director previously known for "Ugly Betty" and recently seen sharing screenspace with Margot Robbie in "Barbie," America Ferrera, has earned a net worth of approximately $16 million so far. After honing her acting skills on the stage in high school, Ferrera delivered a remarkable performance in the 2002 film "Real Women Have Curves." Since then, she has consistently bagged roles in memorable films and TV shows, before making a splash with "Dumb Money" apart from "Barbie" this year.

What are America Ferrera’s sources of income?

America Ferrara at Anaheim Convention Center | Getty Images | Photo by Corey Nickols

Ferrera primarily generates revenue from acting, with roles in successful films such as "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "How to Train Your Dragon." Her television career also soared when she starred in the hit series "Ugly Betty," earning accolades and a significant salary. Her work extended beyond acting, as she ventured into direction and production to diversify her income streams.

America Ferrera during Joy To The Polls at Lucky Shoals Park | Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

America Ferrera's salary

For her role in the final season of "Ugly Betty," Ferrera reportedly earned an estimated $250,000 per episode. Additionally, Ferrera has earned income from her involvement in other hit film and television ventures.

America Ferrera’s real estate and other assets

In 2008, America Ferrera acquired a residence nestled in the Hollywood Hills for $1.7 million, and successfully sold this property for $2.22 million in 2020. Additionally, Ferrera and her husband possess another valuable asset, a Brooklyn, New York home they acquired in 2016 for $1.65 million.

Social media following

Instgram 1.6 Million followers Twitter 234,500 Followers

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Neon's 'Vox Lux' | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Personal life

Ferrera was born on April 18, 1984, in Los Angeles, California, to Honduran immigrants América and Carlos Ferrera and she has embraced her Latinx heritage throughout her career. In 2011, Ferrera married actor, writer, and director Ryan Piers Williams, with whom she has two children, a son named Sebastian (born in 2018) and a daughter named Lucia (born in 2020).

Awards and recognition

Throughout her career, Ferrera's notable awards include a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in "Ugly Betty," a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Ugly Betty," and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for "Ugly Betty."

FAQs

Is America Ferrera an advocate for women's rights and equality?

Yes, America Ferrera is a dedicated advocate for women's rights and equality she has been a prominent supporter of initiatives such as Time's Up and the #MeToo movement.

Has America Ferrera been recognized for her influence and impact?

Yes, America Ferrera has been honored as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people.

Is America Ferrera bilingual?

Yes, America Ferrera is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish.

