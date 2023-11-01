What Is ‘The Hangover’ Actor Ken Jeong's Net Worth?

Name Ken Jeong Net Worth $14 million Gender Male DOB Jul 13, 1969 Age 54 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Comedian, Physician, Voice Actor, Film Producer

American actor and comedian Ken Jeong has accumulated a net worth of $14 million during his extensive career in film and television, per Celebrity Net Worth. Jeong gained significant recognition from his popular TV series "Community" while he is most famous for his role in "The Hangover" franchise and his standout performance in "Crazy Rich Asians".

Balancing medicine and comedy

While still in medical school, Ken Jeong started refining his comedic skills by performing at open mics. Even during his residency in New Orleans, he regularly appeared at comedy shows. In 1995, Jeong's life took a significant turn when he won the Big Easy Laff-Off, and NBC President Brandon Tartikoff convinced him to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting. Over the next three years, he maintained a dual life, practicing internal medicine during the day and performing at comedy clubs at night. This allowed him to secure appearances on popular TV shows like "Entourage," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and "The Office." In 2006, after more than a decade of balancing these two worlds, Jeong made the crucial decision to leave his medical career behind and fully commit to Hollywood. This decision paved the way for his first film role in "Knocked Up."

How much did Ken earn for "The Hangover" franchise?

Following his performance in the film "Knocked Up," Ken Jeong's career gained significant momentum, leading to a string of subsequent roles in movies such as "Role Models," "All About Steve," "Pineapple Express," "The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard," and "Couples Retreat." This eventually propelled him into a prominent role in "The Hangover," where he further expanded his fanbase by earning widespread acclaim from moviegoers for his scene-stealing performance. His memorable appearance in the first film ensured he got "The Hangover Part II" and "The Hangover Part III," with a substantial $5 million paycheck for the third installment alone, per The Richest.

Film and TV successes

Ken Jeong soon secured roles in major films like "Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon," "Zookeeper," and "Pain & Gain." He also took on a prominent role in the TV series "Community," portraying Senor Chang. In 2015, he made a foray into creating his own medical comedy show "Dr. Ken." He not only starred in the show but also became its executive producer when it was picked up by ABC. The series ran for two years, concluding in 2017, further contributing to Jeong's financial success.

In 2016, Ken Jeong was reported to have acquired a Tudor-style estate in Calabasas, California for $3.95 million. This 6,700-square-foot property, built in 2006, boasts a temperature-controlled wine cellar with a capacity for 3,000 bottles, a spacious formal dining room, a gym, and outdoor amenities such as a large swimming pool, a private balcony, and well-maintained lawns adorned with citrus trees. Back in 2010, Ken Jeong purchased another property in Calabasas, a Mediterranean-style residence, for $1.635 million. This 5,000-square-foot home featured an interior courtyard. In 2017, he made a profitable move by selling this property for $2.4 million.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 13, 1969, Ken Jeong was raised in North Carolina by South Korean immigrant parents. In high school, he was active in the Quiz Bowl, played the violin in the school orchestra, and served on the student council. While at Duke University, he discovered his love for acting alongside his pre-med major. He earned an M.D. from the UNC School of Medicine in 1995 and took theater classes post-graduation. Ken Jeong is married to Tran Ho, and they have twin daughters. They reside in Calabasas, California.

Is Ken Jeong still a doctor?

Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong is an American stand-up comedian, actor, producer, writer, and former physician.

Does Ken Jeong have kids?

Ken Jeong has twin daughters named Zooey and Alexa.

How much did Ken Jeong get paid for "The Hangover Part III"?

Jeong was paid a base salary of $5 million for his role in "The Hangover Part III."

