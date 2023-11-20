What Is 'The Alchemist' Writer Paulo Coelho's Net Worth?

Name Paulo Coelho Net Worth $500 Million Sources of Income Writing, Acting, Music Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 24, 1947 Age 76 years Nationality Brazil Profession Writer, Lyricist, Author, Novelist, Musician, Actor, Journalist, Theatre Director

Also Read: What Was Baseball Legend Tom Seaver’s Net Worth?

Brazilian novelist, musician and lyricist is best known for his novel "the Alchemist." He has also been a member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters since 2002. He started as a writer in the early '80s, but his first few books like "Hell Archives" and "Practical Manual of Vampirism" didn't make much impact. Paulo Coelho is now one of the richest authors of all time with a net worth of $500 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Paolo Coelho | Getty Images | Matej Divizna

Paulo Coelho was living a hippie life, which was pretty common at the time in Europe. In the '60s he started using drugs and worked as a lyricist. This was the time when he wrote acts like Raul Seixas, Elis Regina, and Rita Lee. He was soon associated with magic and occultism and was even arrested for "subversive" activities.

Also Read: What Is Boxing Legend Larry Holmes' Net Worth?

He started writing in the '80s and his first book that did not do that well was titled, "Hell Archives." He soon wrote "The Pilgrimage" and decided to pursue writing full-time. He wrote his most famous book, "The Alchemist" in 1987 and what started with only 900 copies became a national bestseller and was re-published by HarperCollins in 1994 which made it an international bestseller. The book has sold more than 65 million copies around the world and even holds the Guinness World Record for being the most translated book by an author who is alive. Coelho has since written at least two books every year.

A film titled, "The Pilgrim — Story of Paulo Coelho", which was based on his life released in Brazilian theatres in 2014. He was later listed by the UK-based company Richtopia as the number 2 out of 200 most influential contemporary writers.

Also Read: What Is ‘The King’s Speech’ Star Colin Firth’s Net Worth?

He was supposed to pen a book along with Kobe Bryant, however, upon the athlete's unfortunate death, he reportedly deleted the entire draft saying that it didn't make any sense to write the book without him.

Coelho has written 33 titles so far and his work has been published in more than 170 countries.

Writer Paolo Coelho | Getty Images | Matej Divizna

Instagram 2.3M Twitter 15M Facebook 28M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Gomes (@paulgomes)

Paulo Coelho was born on August 24, 1947, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He always wanted to become a writer. He was sent to the mental institution when he was growing up as he rebelled against the conventions of his Roman Catholic upbringing. He later enrolled in a law school before dropping out to travel and started a hippie nomad life.

Coelho is married to Christina Oiticica with whom he lives in Geneva, Switzerland. He is the founder of the Paulo Coelho Institute, a charity that focuses on helping children and the elderly.

What is Paulo Coelho best known for?

He is best known for writing the book, "The Alchemist."

Why is the Alchemist book so famous?

The book is known for all the valuable lessons it has to offer.

Is Alchemist an interesting book?

Yes, the book is extremely well-loved by all the readers and therefore everybody should give the book a read, once in their lifetime.

How old is Paulo Coelho?

He is 76 years old as of 2023.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Former MLB Star Catcher Jason Kendall's Net Worth?

From Brilliance in the Baseball Diamond to Fame in Broadcasting; David Cone's Life and Net Worth