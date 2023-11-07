What is Telegram Founder Pavel Durov's Net Worth?

Name Pavel Durov Net Worth $17 Billion Salary 100 Million+ Annual Income $1 Billion+ Sources of Income Businesses Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 10, 1984 Age 39 years Nationality Russian, French, Emirati, Kittitian, Soviet Profession Entrepreneur and businessperson

Telegram founder Pavel Durov boasts a staggering net worth of $17 billion. He was even recognized as the richest individual in the United Arab Emirates by Forbes in 2022. Telegram has more than 700 million monthly active users worldwide.

Telegram Messenger's global success largely contributes to Durov's wealth. He was also involved in VKontakte (VK), the social networking site he co-founded, which significantly contributed to his initial income. He embarked on a venture to launch the "Gram" cryptocurrency and the TON platform, raising $1.7 billion from investors.

Pavel Durov of Vkontakte speaks during the Digital Life Design conference (DLD) | Getty Images | Photo by Nadine Rupp

Salary

Durov's significant income came from the co-founding and growth of VKontakte (VK) in 2006. Under the Durov brothers' leadership, the company's value soared to $3 billion. As of September 2022, Durov held the position of the 104th richest person globally, reflecting the financial success derived from his role in VK.

Durov stays in an opulent residence in the prestigious Jumeirah Islands. The 15,000 square feet luxurious property comprises five bedrooms and offers exceptional amenities, including an indoor swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, and a private cinema. Its prime location in Dubai offers breathtaking panoramic views of the city's skyline and the azure Arabian Gulf. Durov pays an annual rent of $1 million.

Signal And Telegram Application | Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot

Pavel Durov speaks onstage with moderator Mike Butcher during day one of TechCrunch Disrupt | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Jennings

Durov was born on October 10, 1984, in Leningrad, which is now known as Saint Petersburg, Russia. However, he spent a significant part of his childhood in Turin, Italy, where his father was employed. Pavel Durov graduated from the Philology Department of Saint Petersburg State University in 2006, where he excelled and earned a first-class degree. To delve deeper into the intricacies of Durov's life, one can turn to "The Durov Code: The True Story of VK and its Creator," a book published in 2012 that meticulously chronicles his early life and career, providing valuable insights into his remarkable trajectory.

Durov is not married. He has two children. In 2017, after a period of frequent relocations, while working on the development of Telegram, he decided to establish his permanent residence in Dubai. One contributing factor to this decision was the attractive tax policies offered by the United Arab Emirates. He is a self-proclaimed libertarian, advocating for an ascetic lifestyle and freedom from personal possessions.

Named the most promising Northern European leader under 30 in August 2014.

Chosen to join the WEF Young Global Leaders, representing Finland, in 2017.

Awarded by the Union of Kazakhstan's Journalists for his principled stance against censorship and state interference in citizens' online communication on June 21, 2018.

Included in Fortune magazine's "40 Under 40" list in 2018.

Named the most powerful entrepreneur in Dubai by Arabian Business in February 2023.

What is Pavel Durov's nickname?

Pavel is often referred to as the Russian Mark Zuckerberg.

Has Pavel Durov faced legal challenges and conflicts with the Russian government?

Yes, Durov has encountered legal disputes and conflicts with Russian authorities due to his advocacy for internet freedom and refusal to share user data.

Is Pavel Durov an avid chess player?

Yes, Durov is enthusiastic about chess and has competed in professional tournaments.

