What Is ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis' Net Worth?

Known for being the writer on "Saturday Night Live" and starring on Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," Jason Sudeikis has been working non-stop for years and hence it comes as no shocker that his net worth is skyrocketing. He also has a successful film career. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jason Sudeikis' net worth is around $20 million.

Jason Sudeikis earns generously from different sources. He reportedly receives $1 million per episode for his role in "Ted Lasso." As per this salary, he is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid actors in television right now. However, it's important to note that his salary from "Ted Lasso" has not been consistent throughout. He was earning close to $250,000 to $300,000 per episode for the earlier seasons. Jason's runtime has increased over the years, and the last and probably the final season is almost as long as two typical seasons. He has appeared in several commercials for Applebee's restaurant.

He has joined forces with people from the Kansas City area to create The Big Slick, which is a charity event that raises funds for the Cancer Center at Children's Mercy Hospital. Over the years, he has helped other organizations to raise money. He also hosts a benefit concert at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City which is called "Thundergoing!" This event provides funds for making prosthetic limbs that help people in need.

He paid $6.5 million for a 9-bedroom townhouse in Brooklyn in 2014. Again, in 2019, he and his then-wife Olivia Wilde bought a Spanish-style property in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles for $3.5 million. This house was originally built in the year 1928 and first hit the market with the price mentioned. The interior has been upgraded and the house features 2,800 square feet of living space among many things.

Sudeikis married screenwriter Kay Cannon in 2004. The couple separated after five years and their divorce was finalized in 2010. The following year, he started dating actress Olivia Wilde. In 2013, the couple got engaged, but never really got married. They called quits in November 2020 after Wilde reportedly had an affair with Harry Styles. The former couple has two children. Styles was starring in a movie which was being directed by Wilde at the time.

Earlier this year, Wilde claimed in legal filings that Sudeikis' did not pay anything for child support. According to Blast, Wilde said, "Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter."

Jason Sudeikis is a two-time Emmy winner. He is also the winner of the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards. He has also bagged the Satellite Award and Critics Choice Awards for his work in "Ted Lasso". Sudeikis has also received the Golden Globes in the USA. Sudeikis is also the recipient of the Writers Guild of America and the PGA awards.

Are Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde still friends?

The former couple are reportedly on good terms and have reconnected.

Are Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt related?

Yes, George Wendt is Jason Sudeikis' maternal uncle.

Who are Jason Sudeikis's parents?

He was born to Kathryn Sudeikis, a travel agent at Brennco and President of the American Society of Travel Agents, and Daniel Joseph Sudeikis, a businessman.

