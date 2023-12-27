Name Tamara Mellon Net Worth $300 million Gender Female DOB Jul 7, 1967 Age 56 years Nationality England Profession Businessperson, Editor, Designer

Tamara Mellon is a successful British businesswoman worth a whopping $300 million. She made most of her fortune through Jimmy Choo—a high-end footwear brand. Tamara also owns a fashion brand called Tamara Mellon. In 2007, she was named the 64th richest woman in Britain and received the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire soon after.

Designer Tamara Mellon attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film gala at LACMA | Photo by Jason LaVeris | Getty Images

After completing her education, Tamara ventured into the world of fashion. Working as an accessories editor, she learned a lot about styling and fashion. Here, she realized the potential of high-end footwear. In 1996, Tamara teamed up with a Malaysian shoemaker and started Jimmy Choo Ltd. Her design skills and the shoemaker's top-notch craftsmanship led to the brand becoming a celeb favorite. Tamara's smart marketing strategies included having celebrities endorse the brand which helped gain worldwide recognition. Under her leadership, the brand eventually created handbags, fashion accessories, and much more.

By 2001, Jimmy Choo had over 100 stores all over the world. The same year, Tamara and her partners sold a large portion of the company to Phoenix Equity Partners. This proved to be a profitable deal. In 2004, the brand was bought by Lion Capital. Tamara, however, maintained her position as the creative director. In 2011, Labelux Group bought the company for a staggering £525 million. After the deal, Tamara stepped down from her position. In 2014, the company went public, and three years later, Michael Kors bought it for $1.3 billion.

Founder and President of Jimmy Choo Tamara Mellon attends Nordstrom and Tamara Mellon of Jimmy Choo Event | Photo by Donato Sardella | WireImage

Tamara Mellon

In 2013, Tamara started Tamara Mellon—a high-end fashion label. After a series of financial crises, she took the company online. Tamara Mellon received funding of $50 million from Centricus, NEA, and Quadrille Capital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Mellon, OBE (@tamaramellon)

Back in 2008, Tamara spent $21 million on a luxury mansion in New York City. In 2014, the property was listed for $34 million and sold for $19.25 million in 2023.

Tamara married Matthew in 1999. They had a daughter in 2002. However, the couple divorced in 2005. After years of drug abuse, Matthew passed away in 2018 at a drug rehab center. In recent times, Tamara has been linked with Michael Ovitz. The couple announced their engagement in 2015. Ovits, however, has still not divorced his wife.

Tamara Mellon and Michael Ovitz | Photo by Slaven Vlasic | Getty Images

Does Tamara Mellon have kids?

Tamara has one daughter with Matthew Mellon.

Who is the CEO of Tamara Mellon?

Jill Layfield is the co-founder and CEO of Tamara Mellon.