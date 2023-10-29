The Sultan of Brunei is Known for Opulence as Much as Controversial Policies; Here's His Net Worth
|Name
|Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah
|Net Worth
|$30 Billion
|Salary
|$2 billion
|Annual Income
|$800 Million
|Source of Income
|Oil reserves and natural gas
|DOB
|Jul 15, 1946
|Age
|77 years old
|Gender
|Male
|Profession
|Entrepreneur
|Nationality
|Bruneian
What is the Sultan of Brunei's net worth?
The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, is one of the world's wealthiest individuals, boasting an astonishing net worth of $30 billion. His reign as the Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei, along with his roles as the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Finance, gave him considerable influence on the global stage. His extravagance including the expense on a single haircut, as well as controversial imposition of Islamic law are all part of his tale.
What are the Sultan of Brunei's sources of income?
Sultan Bolkiah ascended to the throne of Brunei at the age of 15 on October 5, 1967, following his father's abdication. At that time, Brunei was already immensely wealthy, primarily due to its abundant oil resources. He was formally crowned as Sultan on August 1, 1968, and subsequently became the Head of State of Brunei, as well as receiving a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.
Bolkiah's sources of income are diverse and include his roles as the Prime Minister of Brunei, the Head of Government, and the Minister of Defence and Finance. He also holds honorary titles in the British and Indonesian armed forces and the Royal Navy. The Sultan has received numerous honorary doctorates from prestigious universities, including the National University of Singapore and the University of Oxford, England.
Business ventures
Apart from his royal duties, the Sultan is also known for his business interests. He is the owner of the Dorchester Collection, a hotel group that includes prestigious establishments like The Beverly Hills Hotel, Hotel Bel-Air, and The Dorchester.
Real estate and other assets
Sultan Bolkiah's total assets extend far beyond his monetary wealth. He owns an impressive car collection, including over 6,000 cars, with a total estimated value of $5 billion. These cars are not your average vehicles but include rare and exotic models from brands like Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, and Bugatti. In addition to his automobiles, he owns a Boeing 747 and has constructed a lavish 1,788-room palace, which stands as the world's largest private residence.
Earnings growth by year
|Year
|Earnings
|2021
|$20 Billion
|2022
|$32 Billion
|2023
|$30 Billion
Personal life and awards
Sultan Bolkiah's personal life has been the subject of media scrutiny. He has been married multiple times, with his second wife, Mariam Abdul Aziz, being stripped of all royal titles following their divorce in 2003. His third marriage, to Azrinaz Mazhar Hakim, also ended in divorce in 2010, resulting in a similar loss of titles, honors, and allowances for his wife. Despite these personal controversies, the sultan has been recognized with honorary doctorates from prestigious universities, including the National University of Singapore and the University of Oxford in the UK.
FAQs
Is the Sultan of Brunei the world's richest royal?
While Sultan Bolkiah is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest royals, there are other royals, like Saudi Arabia's King Salman, whose net worth may rival or surpass his.
What is the Dorchester Collection?
The Dorchester Collection is a luxury hotel group that includes some of the world's most prestigious hotels. It is owned by the Brunei Investment Agency and, by extension, Sultan Bolkiah.
How many cars does the Sultan of Brunei own?
Sultan Bolkiah is known to own an extensive car collection, with estimates ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 cars, many of which are rare models.
