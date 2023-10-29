Name Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah Net Worth $30 Billion Salary $2 billion Annual Income $800 Million Source of Income Oil reserves and natural gas DOB Jul 15, 1946 Age 77 years old Gender Male Profession Entrepreneur Nationality Bruneian

The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, is one of the world's wealthiest individuals, boasting an astonishing net worth of $30 billion. His reign as the Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei, along with his roles as the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Finance, gave him considerable influence on the global stage. His extravagance including the expense on a single haircut, as well as controversial imposition of Islamic law are all part of his tale.

Sultan Bolkiah ascended to the throne of Brunei at the age of 15 on October 5, 1967, following his father's abdication. At that time, Brunei was already immensely wealthy, primarily due to its abundant oil resources. He was formally crowned as Sultan on August 1, 1968, and subsequently became the Head of State of Brunei, as well as receiving a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.

Bolkiah's sources of income are diverse and include his roles as the Prime Minister of Brunei, the Head of Government, and the Minister of Defence and Finance. He also holds honorary titles in the British and Indonesian armed forces and the Royal Navy. The Sultan has received numerous honorary doctorates from prestigious universities, including the National University of Singapore and the University of Oxford, England.

The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah attends the Coronation Reception For Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on May 05, 2023 in London, England/ GettyImages/ Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Apart from his royal duties, the Sultan is also known for his business interests. He is the owner of the Dorchester Collection, a hotel group that includes prestigious establishments like The Beverly Hills Hotel, Hotel Bel-Air, and The Dorchester.

The Sultan of Brunei appears at a private event, Brunei, 1996/ GettyImages/ Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns

Sultan Bolkiah's total assets extend far beyond his monetary wealth. He owns an impressive car collection, including over 6,000 cars, with a total estimated value of $5 billion. These cars are not your average vehicles but include rare and exotic models from brands like Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, and Bugatti. In addition to his automobiles, he owns a Boeing 747 and has constructed a lavish 1,788-room palace, which stands as the world's largest private residence.

Year Earnings 2021 $20 Billion 2022 $32 Billion 2023 $30 Billion

Sultan Bolkiah's personal life has been the subject of media scrutiny. He has been married multiple times, with his second wife, Mariam Abdul Aziz, being stripped of all royal titles following their divorce in 2003. His third marriage, to Azrinaz Mazhar Hakim, also ended in divorce in 2010, resulting in a similar loss of titles, honors, and allowances for his wife. Despite these personal controversies, the sultan has been recognized with honorary doctorates from prestigious universities, including the National University of Singapore and the University of Oxford in the UK.

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei attends a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House on March 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. The two discussed strategic and economic issues in advance of October's East Asia summit and US-ASEAN summit in Brunei/ Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Is the Sultan of Brunei the world's richest royal?

While Sultan Bolkiah is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest royals, there are other royals, like Saudi Arabia's King Salman, whose net worth may rival or surpass his.

What is the Dorchester Collection?

The Dorchester Collection is a luxury hotel group that includes some of the world's most prestigious hotels. It is owned by the Brunei Investment Agency and, by extension, Sultan Bolkiah.

How many cars does the Sultan of Brunei own?

Sultan Bolkiah is known to own an extensive car collection, with estimates ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 cars, many of which are rare models.

