What Is Legendary Musician Stevie Wonder's Net Worth?

Name Stevie Wonder Net Worth $200 Million Sources of Income Music Gender Male Date of Birth May 13, 1950 Age 73 years Nationality United States of America Profession Record producer, Drummer, Organist, Keyboard Player, Pianist, Composer, Singer-songwriter, Multi-instrumentalist, Musician, Actor

Musician Stevie Wonder | Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

Stevie Wonder, the iconic American musician, singer, songwriter and record producer, is one of the most influential musicians alive. Wonder, who lost his eyesight shortly after birth, is known for his innovative tunes. He is credited as the frontiersman by a plethora of musicians across genres including, pop, funk, and jazz. Wonder's use of electronic musical instruments during the '70s led the path for today's R&B. He is one of the top-selling artists of all time with over 100 million records sold worldwide. He has won 25 Grammy awards to date and is the only person to bag so many. In 2014, Stevie Wonder was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. As of 2023, Wonder has a net worth of $200 million.

Stevie Wonder circa 1970 | Getty Images | PL Gould

The child prodigy achieved success at a very young age and delivered a top-ranked single titled "Fingertips" when he was only 13 years old. Stevie Wonder has been in the music industry for a very long time now. His career took off in the '70s and since then the world can't seem to get enough of his magical voice and music.

In 2009, he bought a Mediterranean estate built in 1928 in the Los Felix neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.4 million. The house sat on a 4,511-square-foot area and was listed by him in 2013 for $8.2 million. He bought another house that sits on a $20,000 square foot mansion in Los Angeles' Bel Air neighborhood. He reportedly bought the house from a Saudi Royal Family.

Stevland Hardaway Judkins was born on May 13, 1950, in Saginaw, Michigan to songwriter Lula Mae Hardaway and Calvin Judkins. He had a complicated birth and lost his eyesight because of a condition called retinopathy of prematurity. His parents split when he was only four and he moved with his siblings and mom to Detroit.

He was inclined towards music at a very young age and sang in the choir of his local Baptist Church when he was a kid. He started on drums, piano, and even harmonica early on in his life and was spotted by Motown CEO Berry Gordy who signed him with Motown when he was only 11. He and his mom were paid only $2.50 to cover their expenses which is $21 adjusted for inflation. He started scoring hits and gave hits like "I Was Made to Love Her", "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours", and "For Once in My Life."

Among his best-known songs are "You Are the Sunshine of My Life", "My Cherie Amour", and of course "I Just Called to Say I Love You." He is the most-awarded male solo artist in the history of music and is also appreciated for his work as an activist for political causes.

Stevie Wonder has been married thrice and is the father of nine children with five women. He first got married in 1970 to Motown singer-songwriter Syreeta Wright. They called it quits in 1972. He was then married to fashion designer Kai Millard from 2001 to 2012. In 2017, he married Tomeeka Bracy.

Aisha Morris, who is Wonder's oldest child is the daughter of Yolanda Simmons whom he met when she applied for a secretarial job at his publishing company. She is known to be the inspiration for Wonder's hit single "Isn't She Lovely?"

He also has a son Mumtaz Morris with Melody McCulley. He has a daughter named Sophia and a son Kwame with a woman whose identity is not known.

As already mentioned he has won many awards in his career including, ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards, Golden Globes, USA, 25 Grammy Awards, Image Awards (NAACP), Peabody Awards, and a star on the Walk of Fame, American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, and more.

Are Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson related?

Yes, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson are third cousins.

Can Stevie Wonder play guitar?

He can play instruments like piano, synthesizer, harmonica, drums, organ, melodica, and also congas.

