Steven Weber is a well-known actor from TV and theater with a net worth of $6 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. You might recognize him most from his role as Brian Hackett on the NBC sitcom, "Wings." He's been in various shows like "Cursed," "Once and Again," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "NCIS: New Orleans," "13 Reasons Why," and "Chicago Med." In movies, he has been in films like "Hamburger Hill," "Jeffrey," "Sour Grapes," and "The Perfection."

Steven Weber attends the Center Theatre Group's 2022 Gala at Ahmanson Theatre

Television career

Starting his television career as a child in commercials, Weber transitioned to adult roles in the 1980s, featuring in episodes of shows like "American Playhouse," "As the World Turns," "Crime Story," and "Kojak." However, it was in 1990 that he achieved breakthrough success, taking on the role of airplane pilot Brian Hackett in the NBC sitcom "Wings" alongside Tim Daly and Crystal Bernard. This hit show ran for eight seasons until 1997. During this period, Weber also portrayed John F. Kennedy in "The Kennedys of Massachusetts" and played Jack Torrance in the miniseries adaptation of "The Shining." He ventured into voice acting for animated shows like "Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man" and "All Dogs Go to Heaven: The Series" and starred in television films like "Love Letters" and "Late Last Night."

NBC Sitcom

Moving into the 21st century, Weber starred in the NBC sitcom, "Cursed," later renamed "The Weber Show," which unfortunately got canceled after one season. He played a significant role in the ABC series, "Once and Again" from 2000 to 2002 and continued voice acting in animated series such as "The Legend of Tarzan," "Fillmore!" and "Higglytown Heroes." Weber appeared in various TV shows, including "The D.A." and "Will & Grace," and starred in television films like "Club Land," "Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical," and "Stephen King's Desperation." From 2006 to 2007, he portrayed network boss Jack Rudolph on the NBC series "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" and had appearances on "Monk," "Side Order of Life," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Weber's television journey continued with roles in the short-lived ABC series "Happy Town" and the USA Network's "In Plain Sight" in 2010. In the following years, he appeared in episodes of various shows like "Wainy Days," "Parenthood," "Falling Skies," and "Web Therapy," and also featured in the Nickelodeon television film "A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!" From 2012 to 2017, Weber voiced characters in the animated series, "Ultimate Spider-Man" and made guest appearances in shows like "Hot in Cleveland," "Wilfred," and "2 Broke Girls."

Steven Weber attends Project Angel Food's 2023 Angel Awards Gala

Netflix drama

Weber's more recent roles include playing Principal Gary Bolan on the Netflix teen drama, "13 Reasons Why" from 2017 to 2020. He had recurring roles on "Ballers" and "Mom" from 2017 to 2018 and on "Get Shorty" from 2018 to 2019. In 2018, Weber starred in the fourth season of the horror anthology series, "Channel Zero." He lent his voice to animated series like "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?" and "The Bravest Knight." In 2020, Weber had a main role in the short-lived NBC sitcom, "Indebted." The following year, he joined the cast of "Chicago Med," initially in a recurring role and later as a main cast member for the seventh season.

Film career

Weber made his debut on the big screen with his first role in the 1984 romantic comedy, "The Flamingo Kid." Following that, he appeared in "Walls of Glass" in 1985 and took on a starring role in the 1987 war film, "Hamburger Hill." Transitioning into the early '90s, Weber featured in the Spanish-Swiss drama, "Angels" and played a prominent role in the psychological thriller, "Single White Female." During this time, he also had a supporting part in another psychological thriller, "The Temp." The year 1995 marked a significant period for Weber's film career. He starred as the main character in the gay romantic comedy, "Jeffrey" and took on supporting roles in "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Dracula: Dead and Loving It."

Theatre career

Weber stepped onto Broadway for the first time in 1984, making his debut in Tom Stoppard's "The Real Thing." That same year, he also participated in a production of "Come Back Little Sheba." Throughout the rest of the 1980s, he continued to showcase his talents on stage in productions like "Homefront," "Loot," and "Made in Bangkok." However, it wasn't until 2002 that Weber returned to Broadway, taking on the role previously held by Matthew Broderick in the production of "The Producers." A few years later, he teamed up with Kevin Spacey in a London production of "National Anthems."

Steven Weber of "Indebted" speaks during the NBC Universal segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour

In 2006, Weber purchased a home in Malibu for $2.85 million. Over a year later, he sold the same property for a notable gain, at $3.82 million. Moving forward to 2018, Weber and his ex-wife Juliette Hohnen put up for sale a mobile home they co-owned in Malibu, listing it for just under $2 million. Additionally, Weber still retains ownership of a substantial 2+ acre property located in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood.

In 1985, Weber married actress Finn Carter but their marriage ended in divorce in 1992. He then married television producer and journalist, Juliette Hohnen in 1995. Together, they had two sons named Jack and Alfie. Unfortunately, their marriage also came to an end, and they divorced in 2013.

Are Steven Weber and Jake Weber related?

No, they are not related.

Does Steven Weber have kids?

Weber has 2 kids, Alfie Weber and Jack Weber.

Which gay romantic comedy did Weber star in?

Weber starred as the main character in the gay romantic comedy, "Jeffrey."

