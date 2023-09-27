Name Steven Crowder Net Worth $20 Million Salary $1,00,000+ Annual Income $2 million+ Source of Income Commentary, Hosting, Comedy DOB Jul 7, 1987 Age 36 Years Old Gender Male Profession Political commentator, media host, comedian Nationality United States of America

Steven Crowder, a prominent Canadian-American actor, comedian, and conservative political commentator, has made quite a name for himself in the world of media. As of the latest information available, his net worth stands at an impressive $20 million. Crowder's journey to wealth has been marked by controversies, career shifts, and a dedicated fan following.

Crowder's primary source of income stems from his media ventures. He is best known for hosting the daily podcast and YouTube channel "Louder with Crowder." Before venturing into the digital realm, he contributed to Fox News, further solidifying his presence in the conservative media landscape.

Before YouTube's monetization policies took a toll on his earnings, Steven Crowder's channel was estimated to be raking in approximately $80,000 per month. This substantial income showcased the profitability of online content creation for commentators with a dedicated following.

In addition to his media endeavors, Steven Crowder has ventured into various business opportunities that complement his brand. These ventures include merchandise sales, which often feature slogans and catchphrases popularized through his content, providing an additional revenue stream.

Steven Crowder, a renowned figure with dual citizenship in America and Canada, boasts an impressive array of assets on both sides of the border. In Michigan, he calls home to a residence, while in Los Angeles, he enjoys another. Across the northern border in Toronto, he has yet another abode, frequently visited. Crowder's passion extends to his car collection, featuring a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a Ford Mustang, and a beloved Ford pickup truck. His diverse assets reflect his multifaceted lifestyle and interests.

2021 $16 Million 2022 $18 Million 2023 $20 Million

Instagram 1.3 million followers Twitter 2 million followers

Steven Crowder is known for his Christian faith. He tied the knot with Hilary Korzon in August 2012 and has been outspoken about the benefits of remaining abstinent before marriage. In August 2021, Crowder and his wife welcomed twins, a son and a daughter, into their family.

Crowder's life hasn't been without its share of health challenges. In July 2021, he underwent surgery to address a congenital condition known as pectus excavatum, which resulted in the insertion of titanium bars in his chest. Unfortunately, this procedure led to complications, including fluid accumulation in his lungs and subsequent hospitalization due to a collapsed lung.

However, the personal life of this controversial commentator took a turn when in April 2023, he revealed that his wife, Hilary, had filed for divorce in 2021. This revelation was accompanied by a disturbing video released by journalist Yashar Ali, allegedly provided by Hilary, showing Crowder berating her while she was eight months pregnant. The video captured Crowder's angry outbursts and derogatory comments.

Steven Crowder was nominated for a Shorty Award in 2019 in the category of Best Meme.

What is Steven Crowder's primary source of income?

Steven Crowder's primary source of income comes from his media ventures, including hosting the podcast and YouTube channel "Louder with Crowder."

What caused the controversy around Steven Crowder's YouTube channel in 2019?

In 2019, Steven Crowder faced controversy when his YouTube channel was criticized for homophobic and racist insults directed at journalist Carlos Maza. This controversy led to YouTube demonetizing Crowder's channel.

Is Steven Crowder married?

Steven Crowder's wife Hilary Korzon filed for divorce in 2021.

