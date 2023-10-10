Name Steve-O Net Worth $4 Million Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 13, 1974 Age 49 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Stunt Performer, Actor, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Rapper, Presenter, Comedian, TV Personality, Radio Personality.

Steve-O, a British-American comedian, stuntman, and TV personality, boasts a net worth of $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Renowned for his audacious performances in the "Jackass" films, Steve-O has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment realm. Beyond the cinematic domain, he has achieved success in music and stand-up comedy, even making appearances in several video games. Steve-O is famed for his fearless, unconventional, and at times, controversial stunts and pranks.

Steve-O sent stunt tapes to Big Brother magazine, catching the eye of Jeff Tremaine, the future "Jackass" director. Tremaine saw potential in Steve-O and brought him on board. The MTV show, starting in 2000, ran for three seasons, making Steve-O a quick fan favorite. "Jackass" has roots in Bam Margera's early filming of family antics in CKY (1999) and Johnny Knoxville's self-defense experiments.

The success of "Jackass" led to swift spin-offs and sequels. The initial series transitioned into the film realm with "Jackass: The Movie," where Steve-O joined the cast. The film, made on a $5 million budget, raked in nearly $80 million worldwide. Its sequel, "Jackass Number Two," grossed almost $85 million with an $11.5 million budget. The final installment, "Jackass 3D," made almost $172 million worldwide on a $20 million budget. Several spin-offs like "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa," "Jackass 2.5," "Jackass 3D," "Jackass 3.5," "Jackass Forever," and "Jackass 4.5" were also released.

Actor Steve-O is seen in attendance during the UFC 228 event at American Airlines Center/ Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Earnings from stand-up

Transitioning to stand-up comedy in 2010, Steve-O released his first comedy special in 2016. His second special, "Gnarly" was filmed at the Gothic Theatre in Denver, Colorado, and premiered in July 2020. The Bucket List Tour commenced in the United States in 2021, expanding to Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Steve O performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club / Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Steve-O's YouTube and books

Maintaining a YouTube channel with over 6.41 million subscribers as of 2023, Steve-O shares videos featuring various stunts and pranks. Additionally, he ventured into music with semi-successful rap albums. His autobiography, "Professional Idiot: A Memoir" offers insights into his journey through fame, touching on his transformation into an animal rights activist and committed vegan. Another book, "A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I've Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions" was released on September 27, 2022.

Although he is of American nationality, Steve-O was actually born in London, England, with the birth name Stephen Gilchrist Glover on June 13, 1974. His mother was Canadian, and his father had a mixed heritage of English and American roots.

Steve-O has been married twice—to Candy-Jane Tucker between 2002-2003, and to Brittany McGraw from 2006-2008. He is currently engaged to stylist Lux Wright and the couple envisions acquiring a sizable property to establish an animal sanctuary.

In 2008, Steve-O faced a 14-day hospitalization due to suicidal behavior. During the same period, he pleaded guilty to felony cocaine possession but avoided jail through a rehabilitation program. Despite a three-month period of sobriety, he relapsed and sought help at a mental institution. Steve-O later acknowledged that his drug use significantly contributed to his mental health challenges.

Steve-O attends Utopia Presents The World Premiere Of “Anvil! The Story Of Anvil” / Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Why is Steve-O so famous?

While performing in the flea market circus, Steve-O began sending videos of himself to Big Brother magazine editor and future Jackass director Jeff Tremaine. Steve-O soon began to work on MTV's television series 'Jackass,' which became an instant hit.

What does Steve-O do now?

Steve-O, the former professional clown is touring the country with “Steve-O's Bucket List Tour,” a one-man show that's equal parts stand-up and clips of stunts that didn't make it to "Jackass."

Who is Steve-O engaged to?

Steve-o is currently engaged to stylist Lux Wright.

