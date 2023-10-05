What is 'Alan Partridge' Creator Steve Coogan's Net Worth?

Name Steve Coogan Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Acting, Producing and Writing Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 14, 1965 Age 57 years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Television producer, Screenwriter, Film Producer

Steve Coogan is best known for playing the role of Alan Partridge, the character that proved to be extremely popular. The English actor, writer impressionist, and producer has also appeared in movies like "Tropic Thunder," "The Other Guys," and "Night at the Museum". Apart from his comedic timing, he is also known to have played some major drama roles in movies like "Marie Antoinette," Stan & Ollie," and "The Look of Love".

He earned his money largely through his successful career as an actor. He has also earned a substantial amount by working as a producer and a screenwriter. Coogan has also created original comic characters which earned him tons of fortune.

Coogan owned a mansion just outside of Brighton for £2.45 million. The 16th-century Tudor-style home is one of the oldest properties in the neighborhood and is not very far from Coogan's previous house. The home boasts a billiard room and also has a theatre. The garden is walled from all sides and the house even has it's own Wikipedia page. The property sits on land that is almost two-thirds of an acre. He sold the house in 2018 for around $3.80 million.

He later purchased a home in West London which was situated in the "television center" that was being converted into 950 luxurious apartments during this period. These apartments were priced from £725,000 to £7.75 million which is around $800,00 to $9 million. He also owns a home in Sussex.

Steve John Coogan was born in Middleton, Manchester, England, and was raised in a Roman Catholic household alongside five siblings. He has a knack for impersonation and later decided to pursue drama. He was rejected by many drama schools in London before finally getting accepted by Manchester Polytechnic School of Drama. It was around this time that he met John Tomson with whom he would later collaborate in his life.

He started as a comedian and performed mostly in Ipswich. During this time, he became popular for his impressions. After voice acting for many commercials, he created the character of Alan Partridge. In addition to this he also appeared in films like, "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "The Night at the Museum" and more. He was praised for his role in the film titled, "Philomena," and the film was later nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

In 2002, Coogan married Caroline Hickman and the marriage ended in divorce just three years later. He entered rehab for personal reasons and dated model China Chow for another three years. After acting as a guest editor for the magazine "Loaded", he started seeing the Glamour model Loretta Elle Basey. The couple broke up in 2014. Coogan has a child with a solicitor named Anna Cole.

Steve Coogan has won awards like the BAFTA, the Barcelona-Sant Jordi International Film Festival, Ethnic Multicultural Media Awards, UK, International Emmy Awards, Royal Television Society, UK, Satellite Awards, Venice Film Festival, British Comedy Awards, and more.

Who did Steve Coogan base Alan Partridge on?

He once agreed that his character Alan Partridge has major similarities with actor Richard Madeley.

Are Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon friends?

Yes, there are friends in real life who have mutual respect for one another.

Where does Steve Coogan come from?

He was born in Middleton, Lancashire.

