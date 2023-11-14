Name Steve Austin Net Worth $30 Million Salary $3 Million Annual Income $10 Million+ Source of Income Wrestling, acting, movies DOB Dec 18, 1964 Age 58 years old Gender Male Profession Wrestler, actor, producer Nationality American

Known for his signature move the stunner in the ring as well as drama that kept audiences engaged beyond it, WWE superstar wrestler "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, boasts of a net worth of $45 million as of 2023. The retired wrestler has also generated considerable revenue from his stint as an actor and a producer for films and television. Apart from that Austin has made money from royalties, and lucrative endorsement deals to scale financial success in showbiz. The high-school football player trained at Chris Adams' wrestling school and made his debut in 1989 for WCW under the alias Stunning Steve Austin. After failure to clinch titles in the WCW arena, Austin was fired and found a place at WWF, which later became WWE, in 1995. This was followed by a winning streak in 1996, that saw him become King of the Ring, and set the stage for a dramatic rise in professional wrestling.

Despite his later foray towards the silver screen, wrestling remained Stone Cold's main source of income and his primary claim to fame. Austin's wrestling career was marked by championships, feuds, and iconic catchphrases like "Austin 3:16."

Beyond the ring, Austin made a name with roles in "The Longest Yard" (2005), "The Condemned" (2007), and "The Expendables" (2010). He also hosted successful reality TV shows like "Redneck Island" (2012-2016) and "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge" (2014-2017).

While Austin is not actively wrestling full-time anymore, his WWE compensation is estimated to be around $3 million. During his prime in the Attitude Era and the beginning of the Ruthless Aggression era (1999-2003), Austin's annual earnings reportedly ranged from $5 to $12 million.

Although he is now retired, Austin remains the face of Broken Skull IPA, a brand he passionately endorses. In 2021 alone, his merchandise sales, including Broken Skull IPA, raked in an impressive $3.66 million. His popularity extends to social media, where he boasts six million Instagram followers.

Austin's wealth is not only tied to his income but is also reflected in his real estate holdings. He owns a ranch in Nevada, named Broken Skull Ranch 2.0, and had a property in Marina Del Rey, California, which he sold for $4 million in April 2021.

Year Earnings 2021 $10 Million 2022 $20 Million 2023 $30 Million

Steve Austin, born Steven James Anderson in Texas, has faced challenges and triumphs in both his personal and professional life. His wrestling achievements include six world championships, three Royal Rumble victories, and notable feuds, particularly with Vince McMahon. In his personal life, Austin has been married four times and has two daughters, Stephanie and Cassidy.

Six-time World Champion

Three-time Royal Rumble winner

When did Stone Cold Steve Austin retire from wrestling?

Stone Cold officially retired from wrestling in March 2003.

What is Austin's primary source of income post-retirement?

Austin's primary sources of income post-retirement include acting, hosting TV shows, and endorsement deals.

How many times has Austin been married?

Steve Austin has been married four times.

