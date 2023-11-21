Name Stephan Paternot Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth 21 March, 1974 Age 49 Years Gender Male Profession Film Producer, Actor Nationality United States of America

Stephan Paternot, a notable Swiss-American entrepreneur, has navigated the unpredictable terrain of the tech industry, experiencing both remarkable successes and notable setbacks. Stephan Paternot's current net worth stands at $10 million. Paternot's claim to fame is as the co-founder of theGlobe.com, one of the earliest social networking platforms on the Internet. However, the trajectory of his career has been marked by the highs and lows of the digital era.

Todd Krizelman and Stephan Paternot | Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

One of Stephan Paternot's primary sources of income has been his involvement in the tech industry. He initially gained significant wealth through theGlobe.com, which went public in late 1998 and, for a brief period, posted the largest first-day gain of any IPO in history. During this time, Paternot's stake in the company was worth over $100 million, showcasing the substantial potential earnings in the tech sector. However, the dot-com bubble burst in the early 2000s, resulting in a steep decline in theGlobe.com's stock price, ultimately forcing Paternot and his co-founder out of the company. Despite the downturn, Paternot's entrepreneurial spirit persisted, and he went on to co-found Slated, an online crowdsourcing marketplace, where he continues to earn a salary as its CEO.

In addition to his role as CEO of Slated, Stephan Paternot has ventured into the world of venture capital. He founded Actarus Funds, which provides financial support to emerging tech companies. This diversified approach to investments in tech startups not only contributes to his income but also allows him to engage with innovative, up-and-coming businesses. Paternot's involvement in these ventures is indicative of his ongoing commitment to the tech industry and his desire to explore new opportunities.

Following the success and challenges he faced during the early days of theglobe.com, he turned his attention to the film industry. He delved into filmmaking, production, and financing, which provided him with valuable insights into the complexities and inefficiencies of the independent film sector. After more than a decade of gaining experience and knowledge, he recognized the need for innovation in film financing. This realization led to the founding of Slated, a platform aimed at redefining how films are financed by connecting filmmakers with investors and industry professionals. The journey from tech visionary to film industry innovator has been marked by dedication, perseverance, and a deep understanding of both tech and film, making Paternot a driving force in the evolving landscape of Hollywood financing.

Director Matthew Carnahan (L), producer Stephan Paternot, actor John Karna, actor Lamorne Morris, and Tara Hernandez (R) | Getty Images | Photo by Miikka Skaffari

Stephan Paternot is known for his high-profile relationship with model Jennifer Medley during the late 1990s. His personal life has been relatively private since then, with a focus on his professional endeavors.

Co-founder of theGlobe.com Stephan Paternot speaks onstage during the premiere of National Geographic's "Valley of The Boom" at Tribeca TV Festival on September 21, 2018 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

What made theGlobe.com's IPO special during the dot-com bubble?

theGlobe.com's IPO in the late '90s was notable because it had the largest first-day stock price increase of any IPO during that time, surging by 606% in a single day.

Why was Stephan Paternot known as "the CEO in the plastic pants"?

Paternot gained this nickname when he was filmed in a nightclub making a statement that portrayed him as a symbol of the lavish lifestyle associated with dot-com millionaires during the late '90s.

What is Slated, the project co-founded by Stephan Paternot in 2011?

Slated, established by Stephan Paternot in 2011, is a website that helps filmmakers raise funds and connect with industry experts for their film projects. It's like a crowdfunding platform for movies.