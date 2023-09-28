Name Stephanie McMahon Net Worth $150 million Gender Female DOB Sep 24, 1976 Age 47 years Nationality American Profession Wrestler, screenwriter, actress

Professional wrestler, former WWE Diva, and businesswoman who later acted as the organization's Chairperson and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon has earned a $150 million net worth during her 25-year-long career. This impressive fortune is jointly held with her husband Paul Michael Levesque aka Triple H, who has also been a wrestler and WWE Executive Vice President since 2003. Stephanie is also the daughter of WWE's co-founder Vince McMahon and has significant holdings in WWE's common stock.

Image Source: TV Personality Stephanie McMahon attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Stuber" / Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Acting on the suggestion of WWF writer Vince Russo in 1999, Stephanie McMahon debuted as Vince McMahon's innocent and friendly daughter in a storyline involving The Undertaker. The Undertaker's initial role was stalking and abducting Stephanie, but she was ultimately rescued by Stone Cold Steve Austin. Her on-screen relationship with wrestler Test led to a rivalry with her brother, Shane McMahon.

What are Stephanie McMahon's sources of income?

As of 2023, McMahon possesses a 2.47% stake in WWE, which translates to 2.5 million shares with their value fluctuating in the range of $40 million to $225 million in recent times.

Stephanie McMahon's salary

In 2018, Stephanie McMahon earned an annual salary of $5.45 million while serving as the Chief Brand Officer (CBO), performer, and on-screen commissioner of the Raw brand under WWE's umbrella. In the same year, she also had an annual salary of $2.2 million in her role as the Chief Brand Ambassador of WWE. In 2017, her earnings included an annual salary of $2.2 Million as the RAW Commissioner on TV and Chief Brand Ambassador of WWE, and she earned $2 million in total from WWE.

This was after 2016, when Stephanie McMahon received annual earnings of $2 million from WWE, while in 2015 and 2014, her salary as a WWE in-ring performer was $325,000 each year.

Image Source: WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon on stage during the Beyond Sport United 2016 / Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

As for earnings from equity, Stephanie McMahon generated $8.3 million through the sale of 833,000 shares of WWE in 2013. Before that in 2012, her earnings consisted of an annual compensation of $778,000, which included both salary and stock grants. Additionally, the value of her stocks in WWE amounted to $280,200,000 in the same year, while her annual salary as WWE's Chief Brand Officer was $500,000. In 2009, Stephanie McMahon received annual compensation amounting to $671,000, which encompassed both salary and stock grants.

Real estate and other assets

Stephanie McMahon and her husband Triple H, reside in a spacious residence located in the quaint town of Weston, Connecticut.

Social media following

Personal life

Stephanie McMahon is in a marital union with WWE wrestler and executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Their romantic journey commenced in 2000 as part of a scripted storyline within WWE. On Valentine's Day in 2003, they exchanged engagement vows, eventually sealing their commitment in matrimony in October of the same year in Sleepy Hollow, New York. The couple has been blessed with three daughters: Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire, and Vaughn Evelyn.

Image Source: Group LA via Getty Images

FAQs

How many shares does Stephanie McMahon own?

She owns 2.5% of the total WWE shares.

How much of WWE is owned by the McMahon family?

The company's majority owner is its executive chairman, third-generation wrestling promoter Vince McMahon, who retains 38.6% ownership.

Was Stephanie McMahon ever a champion?

Yes, Stephanie McMahon has won and defended the WWE championship.

