What Is ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor Stellan Skarsgård’s Net Worth?

Stellan Skarsgård

The famous Swedish actor, Stellan Skarsgard is perhaps one of the most famous Swedish actors and one of Scandinavia's best-known and well-established performers. He is popular in both his country as well as America. Some of his best-known films include "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End," "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," and "Thor." Most recently, he was seen in the critically acclaimed mini-series by HBO, "Chernobyl." Stellan Skarsgard's net worth is somewhere around $50 million as of Jan 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Stellan Skarsgård | Getty Images | Daniele Venturelli

Most of Skarsgard's money is credited to his career as an actor and film producer. Skarsgard has been part of hundreds of films over the years and has also won many awards in the process.

Stellan Skarsgård's career highlights

Stellan Skarsgård started his career in 1968 at the age of 21. Most of his early work was in Swedish films and he is perhaps best known for Swedish films like "Good Evening," and "Mr. Wallenberg." He was later seen in six Danish auteur Lars Von Trier's features "Kingdom," "Breaking the Waves," "Dancer in the Dark," "Dogville," "Melancholia," and "Nymphomaniac."

He made his Hollywood debut in the year 1985 with the film "Noon Wine" which was directed by Michael Fields. He was seen playing a disturbed immigrant chased by a bounty hunter. He was also seen opposite Demi Moore's two love interests in "Passion Mind." He also appeared as a guest star on "Entourage." He was also seen in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End."

He was seen in the film "Thor" where we were seen playing the character of Dr. Erik Selvig. He later reprised his role in movies like "Thor: The Dark World," and "Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)" as well as "The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron." He has also appeared in a few music videos. He was seen in Eva Dahlgren's "Vem tänder stjärnorna" as well as Lykke Li's 2011 music video, "Sadness Is a Blessing."

Skarsgård was born in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 13, 1951. His first marriage was to Swedish doctor My Skarsgård but the couple parted ways in 2007. The former couple has six children together, Gustaf, Alexander, Eija, Valter, and Bill. Skarsgård married Irish screenwriter and producer, Megan Everett in 2009. Skarsgård was brought up humanist and atheist and does not follow any religion.

- Berlin International Film Festival: Won in 1982

- Critics' Choice Television Awards: Won in 2020

- European Film Academy: Won in 2020

- Golden Globe Awards: Won in 2020

- Guldbagge Awards: Won in 1989

- International Press Academy: Nominated in 2008

- Jameson Dublin International Film Festival: Won in 2012

- Mar del Plata Film Festival: Won in 2002

- Norwegian International Film Festival: Won in 2010

- Peabody Awards: Won in 2022

What is Stellan Skarsgård famous for?

He is best known for films like "Breaking the Waves," "Good Will Hunting," Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," "Mamma Mia," and "Thor."

How are Stellan and Alexander Skarsgård related?

Alexander Skarsgard is the eldest son of actor Stellan Skarsgård and physician, My Skarsgård.

Is Stellan Skarsgård in Marvel?

Yes, he is part of the Marvel Franchise and was seen in "Thor: The Dark World," and "Thor: Love and Thunder" (2022) as well as "The Avengers" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

Who is the old guy in Thor?

Erik Selvig is a fictional character portrayed by Stellan Skarsgård in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, "Thor."

