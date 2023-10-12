Name Stefan Persson Net Worth $16.8 Billion Gender Male Date of Birth October 4, 1947 Age 76 Years Nationality Sweden Profession Businessperson, Business magnate

Stefan Persson, the wealthiest individual in Sweden with a net worth of $16.8 billion as of October 2023 (per Forbes), amassed his fortune as the heir to the Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) fashion empire. As of October 10, 2023, Stefan Persson was named the wealthiest person in Sweden by CEOWorld Magazine. Persson has been among the 15 richest people globally. He was the CEO and later chairman of H&M, founded by his father in 1947, and also holds a significant stake in Hexagon AB, a technology company. Additionally, Persson operates Ramsbury Invest, a privately held real estate company. H&M generates approximately $24 billion in annual revenue under his influence.

Stefan Persson, chairman of H&M, arrives for the company's annual general meeting /Mikael Sjoberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

H&M

In 1982, Stefan Persson assumed the role of CEO at H&M, succeeding his father. He held this position until 1998, at which point he transitioned to become the company's chairman. In May 2020, his eldest son, Karl-Johan took over as chairman. Despite this change, Stefan Persson remains the largest shareholder of H&M, holding a 36% stake. H&M, a major global clothing retailer, operates in over 70 markets with 4,700+ stores, expanding beyond apparel to include home furnishings since 2008. Notably, the company oversees the H&M Foundation, a nonprofit established in 2014, focusing on humanitarian and environmental projects within the fashion industry. Persson and his family have contributed over $100 million to the Foundation since its inception.

A worker hands out accreditation passes to attendees of the H&M annual general meeting / Mikael Sjoberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Business ventures

In addition to his involvement with H&M, Stefan Persson holds a substantial stake in Hexagon AB, a global information technology company established in 1992. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Hexagon AB has expanded through over 170 acquisitions, including notable companies like Brown & Sharpe, Leica Geosystems, Intergraph, Vero Software, Luciad, and Infor. Apart from his tech interests, Persson operates Ramsbury Invest, a private real estate company, with property holdings in Stockholm, London, and Paris. In 2009, he acquired the village of Linkenholt in Hampshire, England for approximately £25 ($30.69) million.

Stefan Persson, chairman of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), arrives for the company's annual general meeting /Mikael Sjoberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In 1997, Stefan Persson invested a portion of his wealth in a 3,000-acre country estate in Wiltshire, southern England, which eventually became Ramsbury Estates. Through subsequent acquisitions of neighboring estates, it has expanded to its current size of 19,000 acres. Ramsbury Estates encompasses approximately 7,000 acres of farmland, with a primary focus on cultivating wheat and barley, alongside maintaining a small herd of cattle. Additionally, the estate boasts over 2,500 acres of woodland and forestry, featuring a river that provides fishing opportunities, particularly for trout. The property includes more than 100 cottages and houses, some with origins dating back to the mid-18th century, leased to a diverse range of tenants, from single farm workers to larger families. Stefan Persson also owns The Bell in Ramsbury, a historic pub that was once a coaching inn over 300 years old. The establishment includes 10 bedrooms and a restaurant.

Stefan Persson, born Carl Stefan Erling Persson on October 4, 1947, in Stockholm, Sweden, is the son of Margrit and Erling Persson, the founder of H&M in the year of Stefan's birth. He has a sister named Lottie. Pursuing higher education, Persson attended Stockholm University, where he earned an associate qualification.

From his initial marriage to Pamela Collett, Stefan Persson is the parent of three children: Karl-Johan, Charlotte, and Tom. Each of them has ventured into successful business endeavors. Karl-Johan, who served as H&M's CEO from 2009 to 2020, later assumed the role of the company's chairman. Charlotte is involved in managing a stud farm and engages in H&M sponsorships while Tom has pursued a career as a film producer. Persson is now married to Carolyn Denise Persson.

Carolyn Denise Persson and Stefan Persson attend the Nobel Prize Awards Ceremony /Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

FAQs

What is Stefan Persson's age?

As of 2023, Stefan Persson is 76 years old.

How did Stefan Persson make his money?

The majority of Persson's fortune derives from his 56.5% stake in H&M.

Who is Stefan Persson's wife?

Persson is married to Carolyn Denise Persson.

