What is Spanish Singer Rosalía's Net Worth?

Name Rosalía Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Salary Singing Gender Female Date of Birth Sep 25, 1992 Age 32 Years Nationality Spain Profession Singer

Also Read: What Is MLB Legend Randy Johnson's Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt)

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía rose to fame in the late 2010s when she released her albums "Los Ángeles" and "El Mal Querer." She has also delivered several successful singles such as "Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí", "La Fama," and "Saoko," and has collaborated with many artists over the years. She was also seen on the television program "Tú Sí Que Vales" and was the lead singer of the flamenco group Kejaleo. As of 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Rosalía's Net Worth is around $8 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt)

Also Read: What Is Rita Ora's Net Worth?

A major chunk of her fortune comes from her music career. In addition to that, she also earns money from television appearances and by endorsing Kim Kardashian's brand called SKIMS. Beyond her musical talents, she is known for her distinctive fashion sense.

Also Read: What Is Media Mogul Byron Allen's Net Worth?

Rosalia Vila Tobella was born on September 25, 1992 in Sant Cugat del Vallès, Catalonia, Spain. She was the youngest child of her parents and was raised in Sant Esteve Sesrovires along with her sister Pili. She started her musical journey at Taller de Músics Academy and even attended the Raval school before going to the Catalonia College of Music. She competed on the TV when she was only 15. She took part in the "Tú Sí Que Vales" and soon became the lead singer of the group called Kejaleo. She released her first album called "Alaire" in 2013 and collaborated with many artists such as Alfredo Lagos, La Fura dels Baus, and C. Tangana and also collaborated with the clothing brand Desigual.

She later signed with the Universal Music Group and then moved to California to release her debut studio album "Los Ángeles" in early 2017. The flamenco artist went on a tour with her record producer Raül Refree to promote the album. She achieved international stardom with the release of her album "El Mal Querer". The album peaked at number 1 on both the Spanish as well as the US Billboard Charts. The album had five singles all of which did very well.

She continued to churn out music including hit singles like "Aute Cuture," "Millionària," and "Con Altura." She was also seen in Travis Scott's hit "Highest in the Room" and again in his single, "TKN." She worked with Bad Bunny on the song "La Noche de Anoche," and collaborated with Billie Eilish on the song "Lo Vas a Olvidar."

She was in a relationship with Spanish rapper and songwriter C. Tangana. However, the two broke up and she began dating Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Rauw Alejandro. They even got engaged, but they broke up earlier this year. She has both Austrian and Catalan blood and her grandparents were Cuban. Rosalía is fluent in Catalan, Spanish, and English.

Rosalia | Getty Images | Mariano Regidor

Italian Latin Music Awards ABC Awards Enderrock Awards LOS40 Music Awards ADG Laus Awards Glamour Awards MTV Europe Music Awards Altaveu Awards Grammy Awards MTV Video Music Awards AMFT Awards Gold Derby Music Awards MVPA Awards ARC Awards D&AD Awards Premios Juventud ASCAP Awards Heat Latin Music Awards Premio Lo Nuestro Billboard Latin Music Awards iHeartRadio Music Awards Premios Ondas Billboard Women in Music Latin American Music Awards Swiss Music Awards Ciutat de Barcelona Latin Grammy Awards

Instagram 28M

What languages does Rosalía speak?

She speaks three languages, English and Spanish as well as Catalan.

What is Rosalía famous for?

She is known for her musical talents as well as her distinct fashion sense.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Marvel's 'The Punisher' Jon Bernthal's Net Worth?

Sam Walton Died The Richest Man in The World; What Was His Net Worth?