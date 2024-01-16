Name Nick Loeb Net Worth $10 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Acting Date of Birth August 2, 1975 Age 48 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Film Producer, Television Producer Nationality United States of America

Nick Loeb, the American businessman, actor, director, and producer, boasts a net worth of $10 million. He is the son of John Langeloth Loeb Jr. and Meta Martindell Harrsen. His wealth comes from his family's financial legacy, business ventures, and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Nick Loeb | Photo by Gustavo Caballero | Getty Images for Nikki Beach

Loeb is part of the Lehman family, renowned for founding the Lehman Brothers financial services firm. He established Loeb Foods in 2006 and the Crunchy Condiment Company in 2011. He manages the family-founded Loeb, Rhoades & Co. brokerage firm. Furthermore, he formed Carbon Solutions America, providing climate change advisory services.

Loeb has also contributed to various films both as an actor and producer. In 2000, he starred in and produced "The Smokers." He then portrayed the character Nick in "All Mistakes Buried" and took on the role of Vinn in "Extraction." In 2016, he was seen in the films "Precious Cargo" and "Swing State."

Loeb played Derek in "Day of the Dead: Bloodline" in 2017. He featured in the crime thriller "Den of Thieves" in 2018 as Rudd. In "The Brawler," he portrayed the character Donnie Wepner. In 2020, he created the film "Roe v. Wade." Not only did he act in the film, but he also co-directed, co-produced, and co-wrote the project.

Nick Loeb arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel | Photo by Gregg DeGuire | WireImage

Loeb was married to Swedish model Anna Pettersson, but the marriage ended in divorce. He then started a relationship with Sofía Vergara, the Colombian-American actress renowned for her role in "Modern Family." They became engaged after two years of dating. However, in 2014, Loeb and Vergara decided to call off their engagement.

Controversy with Sofía Vergara

The issue of frozen embryos created through in-vitro fertilization with Sofía Vergara created controversy. In an op-ed published by The New York Times in 2015, Loeb argued for his unilateral right to use the frozen embryos, despite a prior agreement with Vergara that necessitated mutual consent for any decisions regarding the embryos. His stance was grounded in the assertion of the embryos' right to life.

This disagreement escalated into a legal battle, with Vergara expressing her desire for the embryos to remain frozen. Loeb contended that the agreement, lacking explicit provisions for the embryos' fate in case of separation, should be invalidated, citing a requirement under California law. He eventually dropped the case in 2016, only to refile it in Louisiana. However, in 2017, a Louisiana Judge dismissed the case.

Actress Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb | Photo by Christopher Polk | Getty Images for FOX

- Cannes World Film Festival Jury Prize 2021: Best Historical Film for "Roe v. Wade"

- New York Movie Award 2021 for "Roe v. Wade"

- Sweden Film Award 2021: Best Feature Film for "Roe v. Wade"

- Christian Film Festival-Menchville Baptist Church 2021: Best Feature Film, Best Producer, Best Actor, and Best Director for "Roe v. Wade"

