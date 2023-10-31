What Is Star Soccer Player Mohamed Salah's Net Worth?

Name Mohamed Salah Net Worth $90 Million Salary $35 Million Sources of Income Soccer Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 15, 1992 Age 31 Nationality Egypt Profession Soccer Player

Also Read: What Is Religious Leader Louis Farrakhan’s Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah)

Mohamed Salah, aka the Egyptian King or "The Pharaoh", is considered one of the best strikers in today's soccer. He started in his home country but quickly rose international fame and was soon welcomed into the world of European football. Salah is one of the star players of Liverpool and has also led the Egyptian national team. As of October 2023, Salah's net worth is around $90 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Mohamed Salah has been playing soccer for quite some time now.Most of his net worth is attributed to his salary as a soccer player and the money that he makes from endorsements. He has reportedly signed a 5-year deal with Liverpool that pays him $15 million per year. He is currently one of the highest-paid soccer players in the world and makes a combined total of $35 million per year.

Also Read: What's the Net Worth of Bruce Lee's Daughter, Shannon Lee?

Career

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool | Getty Images | Jan Kruger

Also Read: Christiane Amanpour Hosts Some of the Most Iconic Talk Shows in America; Here's Her Net Worth

Salah began his career with a team in the Egyptian Premier League called El Mokawloon. He debuted in 2010 and scored a few goals which earned him a place in the main squad. He was later offered a place in the Swiss team Basel. In 2012, he signed a 4-year contract and joined the Swiss Super League. Salah later caught Chelsea's attention and signed for Chelsea with a close to $12 million transfer fee. He was seen playing as the team's substitute for a while before scoring during the 2013-2014 season. He faced uncertainty when it was revealed that he was obligated to serve in the Egyptian military. However, he met with the Egyptian prime minister who made an exception for him.

He was later signed with Roma and quickly became a key player. He reportedly signed the team for $15.5 million. In 2018, he signed a new contract with Liverpool and went on to play amazingly in the next season. In 2019, Liverpool ended up lifting the Premier League trophy which was made possible by the team players after more than three decades.

Brand endorsements

Salah has had a long-term partnership with Adidas and is seen wearing Adidas boots all the time. He has also been seen in several Adidas commercials over the years. Salah was also seen in a Vodafone commercial in his home country Egypt and appears a lot in the FIFA video game.

Mohamed Salah was born in Nagrig, Basyoun, Egypt on June 15, 1992. He grew up with his brother and started playing the sport at the age of 7. Mohamed Salah is married to Magi Sadeq. The two tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their first daughter Makka the same year and their second daughter Kayan in 2020. He reportedly loves playing soccer on his PlayStation and has jokingly admitted that "Salah in the video game is stronger than the real one," as per Tribuna.

He focuses on bettering his hometown Nagrig where more than 64% of people live in poverty. He has reportedly donated a lot of money to building schools and hospitals. Salah's house was once robbed and instead of pressing charges against him, he helped the thief financially. He has also helped more than 400 families by giving them monthly allowances and also helped the Egyptian government by donating $300,000.

Instagram 63M Twitter 18.6M Facebook 16M

Mohamed Salah | Getty Images | Christian Hofer

How did Salah meet his wife?

Mo Salah's wife Magi Sadeq was his classmate, and he met her in his junior year of high school.

How many trophies has Salah won?

He has won the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, Emirates FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Carabao Cup as well as the FA Community Shield.

Why is Mo Salah famous?

The Egyptian soccer player is known for his prolific scoring.

More from MARKETREALIST

Dara Khosrowshahi Has Steered Uber and Expedia Towards Market Leadership; Here's His Net Worth

What Is Businesswoman, Writer and Editor Arianna Huffington's Net Worth?