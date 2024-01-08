Name Tom Cochrane Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Concerts, Tours, Album Sales, Live Performances Date of Birth May 14, 1953 Age 70 Years Gender Male Nationality Canada Profession Singer, Songwriter, Musician

The popular Canadian singer Tom Cochrane is famously known as the frontman of Red Rider, the rock band. Over the years, he has accumulated a net worth of $10 million. His single "Life Is a Highway" amassed immense popularity and the album "Mad Mad World" sold six million copies worldwide. His songs hit the #1 position on the Canada RPM 100 chart, and the #6 position on the US Hot 100 and US Mainstream Rock charts.

Tom Cochrane performs on day 5 of Festival d'été de Québec | Getty Images | Photo by Barry Brecheisen

Cochrane's primary sources of income include album sales, concerts, and royalties. In 1973, a single on Daffodil Records, “You're Driving Me Crazy,” marked his recording debut, followed by an album, "Hang On To Your Resistance." In 1978, he joined Red Rider and worked alongside band members Ken Greer, Jeff Jones, Peter Boynton, and Rob Baker. Due to his popularity, the band was later renamed "Tom Cochrane & Red Rider."

Cochrane’s albums acquired Diamond status and sold millions of copies worldwide. In honor of completing 25 years of his album "Mad Mad World," he re-released it. His concert tickets range from $60.00-$348.00 and he charges around $75,000-$149,999 for private events.

Tom Cochrane performs during the Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Reunion | Getty Images | Photo by Derek Leung

Cochrane was born on May 14, 1953, in Lynn Lake, Manitoba, Canada. He started singing at the age of eleven and performed in bars and gatherings as a teenager.

In 2003, Cochrane was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and in 2009, he was formally invested as an honorary colonel by the Royal Canadian Air Force's 409 "Nighthawks" Tactical Fighter Squadron.

The singer and his wife Kathleene have two daughters, Cody and Evanne. Being one of the country's most popular live acts, the singer continues to tour and perform in Canada.

- Juno Award 1992: Single of the Year for "Life Is a Highway"

- Juno Award 1992: Album of the Year for "Mad Mad World"

- MuchMusic Video Award 1992: Best Director for "No Regrets"

- iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 1993: People's Choice: Favourite Male Artist for "Tom Cochrane: Mad Mad World"

- Canadian Music Industry Humanitarian Award 2005: Humanitarian Award

(L-R) Fraser Walters, Primary Wave CEO Larry Mestel, Musician Tom Cochrane, Victor Micallef, and Clifton Murray | Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

What is the net worth of Tom Cochrane?

As of 2023, Tom Cochrane's net worth amounts to $10 million.

Is Tom Cochrane married?

Yes. Tom Cochrane married Kathy Cochrane and together they have two daughters.

Which are some of the most popular songs of Tom Cochrane?

Some of Tom Cochrane's most popular songs include "No Regrets," "Boy Inside the Man," "Washed Man," "Sinking Like a Sunset," "Life is a Highway," and "Good Times."

