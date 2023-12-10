Name Clint Black Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Music Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 4, 1962 Age 61 Nationality American Profession Record producer, singer-songwriter, and actor

The popular American country music singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor, Clint Black is best known for his hit singles, "A Better Man," "Killin' Time," and "Burn One Down," which have helped him bag a $25 million net worth. He was inclined towards music from a very young age and learned to play harmonica early. Black was raised in Houston, Texas, and joined a bank as a teenager, and has also appeared in movies like the 1994 "Maverick" as well as "Still Holding On: The Legend of Cadillac Jack."

Clint Black | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Most of Black's net worth is attributed to his paychecks as a singer and songwriter as well as his acting gigs. He started by focusing on country music back in the '80s after singer Reba McEntire moved the genre back to the old-school version. For the next few years, he worked as a construction worker, a bait cutter, and also a fishing guide. It was in 1987 that he met a guitarist, Hayden Nicholas, and the duo started working together. They delivered a demo of their collaboration, "Nobody's Home" and he was invited to a meeting with Bill Ham who was managed by ZZ Top just two days after the demo release.

He soon signed up with RCA in October 1987, at a time when it was labeled one of the most aggressive labels in country music. His first album was named "Killin' Time" and was released in 1989. His single "A Better Man" soon became the number-one song of the year and reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs in the same year. "Killin Time" was certified platinum in the year 1990 and his second album, "Put Yourself in My Shoes" was released in November 1990.

His fourth album was also successful in creating buzz. Although Some seemed to enjoy it, others said it was not as great as his previous releases. He took a break from his career after he welcomed his first child but soon returned to showbiz. In 2013, he released an exclusive album that even featured recorded versions of some of his super hit songs.

Apart from music, Black was seen in the star-studded 1994 comedy film, "Maverick." He was also part of television shows like "Wings and "The Larry Sanders Show." He loves expressing himself through acting and once said that it is another way for him to expand his creative canvas and that he loves challenging himself.

The singer and actor is married to Lisa Hartman. The couple tied the knot in 1991 and the two have a daughter, Lily Pearl Black who was born in 2001.

Grammy Awards- Nominated in 2005, 2000, 1999, 1998

Inducted into the Walk of Fame in 2019

Academy of Country Music Awards- Nominated in 2005. Winner in 2000, Nominated in 1999,1994 and, 1992

CMA Awards- Country Music Association- Nominated in 2004, 2000, 1999, and 1997, Winner in 1994

American Music Awards- Nominated in 1998, 1994 and 1992

Clint Black | Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

How did Clint Black become famous?

He is known for his contribution to the music industry, and some of his best-known albums are "A Better Man," and "Killin' Time."

Is Clint Black still married?

Yes, he has been married to Lisa Hartman since 1991.

How many albums did Clint Black sell?

He has sold 19 million albums to date.

