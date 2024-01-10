Name Michael Bolton Net Worth $80 Million Source of Income Singing Gender Male Date of Birth February 26, 1953 Age 70 years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Film Producer, Artist, Actor

American singer-songwriter and actor Michael Bolton started his career as a hard rock and metal vocalist before switching to the pop-rock genre. Having recorded various hit albums and number-one singles on the Billboard charts, Bolton has performed with artists like Celine Dion, Plácido Domingo, and Zucchero. With over 75 million records sold, the singer has amassed a net worth of $80 million.

Bolton's breakthrough as a songwriter came with "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," a ballad for Laura Branigan in 1983. His 1987 interpretation of Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay" and a 1989 hit with "Georgia on My Mind" became timeless classics. In 1991, his cover of "When a Man Loves a Woman" earned him a Grammy Award.

From 1987 to 1995, Bolton released four top-10 albums and seven top-10 songs in the US. Despite substantial success in North America, the singer's impact in the UK and Europe was limited. The song "Go the Distance" from Disney's Hercules became his last Top 40 single in the U.S., reaching No. 1 on the adult contemporary chart.

Beyond music, Bolton made cameo appearances in films and TV shows. He participated in the 11th season of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2010. He also appeared in Honda commercials and performed in a Pizza Hut ad. In 2018, he produced the documentary "American Dream: Detroit." He even guest-starred in season six of "The Masked Singer" and participated in the "American Song Contest," finishing in seventh place.

Isley Brothers Lawsuit

Bolton was sued by the Isley Brothers, who claimed that his "Love is a Wonderful Thing" was stolen from them. The original song had a similar name and was released in 1966. The jury ruled in Isley Brothers' favor, and Bolton was asked to pay a sum of $5 million.

Bolton was born on February 26, 1953, in New Haven, Connecticut. He grew up in a Jewish family and was the youngest of three children. In 1975, he married Maureen McGuire. They had three children: Isa, Holly, and Taryn. After his divorce in 1990, Bolton started dating actress Nicollette Sheridan, but the couple broke up in 1995.

Reportedly, Bolton and Sheridan reunited in 2005 and became engaged in 2006. However, they broke their engagement and went their separate ways in 2008. In the same year, he put his Connecticut mansion for sale at $11 million and sold two of his plots as well.

ASCAP Pop Music Award (1989)

American Music Awards (1991, 1992, 1993, 1995)

BMI Awards (1993, 1996)

Grammy Awards (1990, 1992)

Juno Awards (1992)

Pollstar Concert Industry Awards 1991

How many times did Michael Bolton marry?

Michael Bolton was married once, from 1975 to 1990.

Does Michael Bolton have a brain tumor?

Yes, Michael Bolton revealed he had a brain tumor.

Who is Michael Bolton's ex-wife?

Michael Bolton was married to Maureen McGuire.

