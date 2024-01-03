Name Frankie Valli Net Worth $80 Million Sources of Income Solo Performances, Music, Acting Date of Birth May 3, 1934 Age 89 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Actor

Popularly recognized as the frontman of The Four Seasons, Francesco Stephen Castelluccio, better known by his stage name Frankie Valli, has amassed a net worth of $80 million. Valli is best recognized for his peculiar falsetto voice, which contributed to major hits of Four Seasons, including "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Sherry," "My Eyes Adored You," "Grease," and "Walk Like a Man." Besides music, Valli is famous for his acting in the film adaptation of "Jersey Boys."

Frankie Valli attends Marvel Studios 'Captain Marvel' Premier | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Valli's career commenced in the early 1950s with the Variety Trio, featuring Nickie DeVito, Tommy DeVito, and Nick Macioci. Initially granted a guest spot due to his desire to sing publicly, Valli played bass and sang with the group. After the Variety Trio disbanded in late 1952, Valli and Tommy DeVito joined the house band at The Strand in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

In 1953, Valli recorded his first single, "My Mother's Eyes," under the name "Frankie Valley," influenced by "Texas" Jean Valli, a hillbilly singer. The Four Lovers, formed with Hank Majewski, Frank Cottone, and Billy Thompson, eventually changed their name to the Four Seasons in 1960. As the lead singer of the Four Seasons, Valli contributed to a series of hits from "Sherry" in 1962 to "Who Loves You" in 1975.

Furthermore, Gaudio and Crewe collaborated with Valli on solo recordings during the 1960s. Valli's solo recording "You're Ready Now" became a Northern soul hit in 1966, reaching number eleven on the UK Singles Chart in 1970. In 1975, his single "My Eyes Adored You" topped the Billboard Hot 100, followed by hits like "Swearin' to God" and "Fallen Angel."

Frankie Valli performs onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Valli covered the Beatles' "A Day in the Life" in 1976 and sang the theme song for the film version of "Grease" in 1978. He recorded songs like "Save Me, Save Me" and "Fancy Dancer." Facing otosclerosis in 1967, the musician underwent surgery in 1980, restoring most of his hearing. In 2005, the musical "Jersey Boys" premiered on Broadway.

His solo career continued with the release of "Romancing the '60s" in 2007 and "Tis the Seasons" in 2016, featuring Christmas songs. During this time, he went on tours with the Four Seasons. In 2021, he released his 12th studio album, "Touch of Jazz," featuring jazz cover songs. He also appeared in TV shows like "Miami Vice," "Full House," and "The Sopranos."

Valli played Leonard Cassano in a 2014 episode of "Hawaii Five-0" and appeared as himself on AMC's "The Making of the Mob: New York" in 2015. As of 2023, Valli announced a farewell tour, marking the conclusion of the Four Seasons' 64-year run. Despite retirement plans, Valli remains open to future performances.

Jackie Jacobs and Frankie Valli attend the Los Angeles opening night for "Pretty Woman The Musical" | Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

Frankie Valli (C) and The Four Seasons (L-R), Aaron Gordon, Joseph Ott, Ronen Bay, and Craig Cady perform onstage | Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Valli has been married four times, first to Mary Mandel from 1957 to 1971. They had two children: Antonia and Francine. Valli then tied the knot with MaryAnn Hannigan in 1974, but the couple parted ways in 1982. Two years later, he married Randy Clohessy, and they welcomed three sons before their divorce in 2004. Recently, in 2023, Valli exchanged vows with his long-time girlfriend, Jackie Jacobs, in Las Vegas.

- Hollywood Walk of Fame Star 2005

- MTV Video Music Awards 2006: Lifetime Achievement Award

- 21st Annual Grammy Awards (Nominee): Album Of The Year for the album "Grease (Original Soundtrack)"

- 10th Annual Grammy Awards (Nominee): Best Contemporary Male Solo Vocal Performance for "Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Single)"

- 10th Annual Grammy Awards (Nominee): Best Vocal Performance, Male for "Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Single)"

- 5th Annual Grammy Awards (Nominee): Best New Artist Of 1962

- 5th Annual Grammy Awards (Nominee): Best Rock & Roll Recording for "Big Girls Don't Cry"

Actor Joe Pesci (2nd-R) stands onstage with Frankie Valli (L) and the original Four Seasons | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Hawthorne

Who inspired Frankie Valli to pursue a music career?

Frankie Valli was highly inspired by Frank Sinatra and his indescribable aura.

What is the net worth of Frankie Valli?

As of 2023, Frankie Valli's net worth is around $80 million.

When did Frankie Valli realize he had a hearing problem?

In the late 1960s, Valli was diagnosed with otosclerosis, an incurable ear condition that can eventually lead to deafness.

How many times did Frankie Valli marry?

Valli married four times, with Jackie Jacobs being his present wife.

