Name Simon Kinberg Net Worth $200 Million Annual Income $20 Million+ Source of Income Movies Date of Birth August 2, 1973 Age 50 Years Gender Male Profession Screenwriter, Film Producer Nationality United States of America, United Kingdom

Simon Kinberg is a renowned screenwriter and film producer popular for creating the "X-Men" film franchise. As the head of Genre Films, his production company held a first-look deal with 20th Century Fox in 2010. Furthermore, he contributed to successful films like "Cinderella" and "The Martian" and made his directorial debut with "Dark Phoenix." As of 2024, his net worth is $200 million.

Simon Kinberg speaks onstage during the 7th Annual Australians in Film Awards Gala | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer | Getty Images

While Kinberg was still in film school, he pitched an idea to Warner Brothers, marking the beginning of his career in the entertainment industry. Early in his career, he wrote scripts for major studios such as Disney, Sony, and DreamWorks, collaborating with industry luminaries like Steven Spielberg and Jerry Bruckheimer. Upon graduating, he ventured into Hollywood, earning his first screenwriting credit with the sequel "XXX: State of the Union."

Kinberg later contributed to hits like "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" and was involved in the X-Men film series, starting with co-writing "X-Men: The Last Stand." He wrote and produced the film "Jumper," followed by "Sherlock Holmes." In 2010, his production company, Genre Films, inked a first-look deal with 20th Century Fox. He produced "X-Men: First Class" and co-wrote and produced "This Means War" and "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter."

Kinberg also created films like "Elysium" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past." Moreover, he served as the executive producer for ABC's "Designated Survivor," FX's "Legion," and Fox's "The Gifted." He also played an important role in reviving the iconic series "The Twilight Zone" in 2019. After two decades with Fox, his production company Genre Films parted ways in 2019. With a 5% gross participation deal, he earned $80 million from the "Deadpool" film's success.

Director Simon Kinberg attends the South Korean premiere of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" | Photo by Han Myung-Gu | WireImage

Kinberg's total assets include his real estate holdings, with expensive properties all over the United States. His property near Sunset Strip is valued at $ 8.4 million, spanning around 6,100 sq ft. The mansion includes a media room, glass-fronted wine cellar, pool, and guesthouse. The main house holds three ensuite bedrooms, a master suite with city views, and a fourth bedroom behind the sleek kitchen.

i'm spending my birthday curled up in deadpool's baby hands. thanks DP! https://t.co/a61jDHdpcw — Simon Kinberg (@Kinberg) August 2, 2016

Born in Hammersmith, London, Kinberg was raised in Los Angeles. He attended Brentwood High School and later graduated from Brown University. In 2003, he earned his MFA from Columbia University School of the Arts, winning the Zaki Gordon Fellowship for Screenwriting.

In 2001, Kinberg married Mali Heled, and they had two sons. However, they separated in 2014 and divorced in 2017. Two years later, he got engaged to writer Cleo Wade, and they have two daughters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Kinberg (@simondavidkinberg)

- Golden Globe Awards 2016 (Nominated): Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for "Deadpool"

- Golden Globe Awards 2015 (Winner): Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for "The Martian"

- Academy Awards 2015 (Nominated): Best Picture for "The Martians"

- Producers Guild of America Award 2016 (Nominated): Best Picture for "Deadpool"

- Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2016 (Winner): Best Comedy for "Deadpool"

What is Simon Kinberg's most successful film?

Simon Kinberg has seen immense success with the "Deadpool" and "X-Men" film franchises.

Has Simon Kinberg been involved in television production?

Yes, Kinberg has created and executive-produced shows like "Star Wars Rebels" and "Designated Survivor."

What is Simon Kinberg's net worth?

As of 2024, Simon Kinberg's net worth is $200 million.

