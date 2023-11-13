Name Sigourney Weaver Net Worth $60 Million Salary $7 Million+ Annual Income $10 Million+ Source of Income Acting DOB Oct 8, 1949 Age 74 years old Gender Female Profession Actor, Voice Actor Nationality American

American actress Sigourney Weaver, a face remembered for iconic movies from the genre bending "Alien" to "Copycat" and the "Avatar" franchise, now boasts of a net worth of $60 million. Widely recognized for her breakthrough role as Ellen Ripley in the 1979 sci-fi horror, Weaver's career has spanned decades, with diverse roles in movies such as "Gorillas in the Myst" and "Ghostbusters." Weaver was born in a family established in showbiz with her father overseeing the expansion of NBC as President while her mother making a mark as an actress with directors such as Alfred Hitchcock. With a massive legacy to live up to, she studied English at Stanford and acting at Yale, but was dismissed by teachers citing lack of talent. Through mentorship from playwrights, Weaver defied critics and emerged as a performer on the stage, before making her silver screen debut with Woody Allen's "Annie Hall." That 1977 production was where leading actor Warren Beatty spotted Weaver and recommended her to Ridley Scott for "Alien" a film that not only set her up for greatness in showbiz, but also established an iconic sci-fi franchise.

Weaver's revenue stream primarily originates from her successful acting career, which includes roles in films transcending genres and the highest grossing movie of all time. Apart from this, she has had stints endorsing brands such as Christian Dior, and had sported a pair of custom-made stomper sneakers designed by Reebok for "Alien," which the firm recently launched for the public.

Sigourney Weaver attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland/ Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Despite her initial salary being a modest $30,000 for the first "Alien" movie, Weaver's negotiation skills secured her a substantial upfront payment of $1 million, plus a percentage of box office profits for the sequel, "Aliens." Her commitment to the franchise was further rewarded with subsequent salaries of $4 million for "Alien 3" and $11 million for "Alien: Resurrection."

Year Earnings 2021 $30 Million 2022 $45 Million 2023 $60 Million

As for her personal lif, Weaver, born Susan Alexandra Weaver, has been married to stage director Jim Simpson since 1984. With him, she founded The Flea Theater in 1996. The couple also have a non-binary child born in 1990.

Sigourney Weaver attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills/ GettyImages/ Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Academy Award nominations for "Gorillas in the Mist," "Aliens," and "Working Girl."

BAFTA nominations for "Ice Storm," "Working Girl," and "Alien."

Golden Globe and Tony Award nominations.



What is Sigourney Weaver's most successful film to date?

"Avatar" (2009) holds the record as the highest-grossing film of its time, featuring Weaver in a significant role.

Is Sigourney Weaver open to reprising her role in the "Alien" franchise?

Yes, as of her last statement in 1997, Weaver expressed openness to returning to the franchise if she finds the script appealing.

How did Sigourney Weaver start her acting career?

Weaver's career began with a non-speaking role in Woody Allen's "Annie Hall" (1977), followed by her breakthrough in "Alien" (1979).

