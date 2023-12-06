Name Sherry Lansing Net Worth $70 Million Date of Birth July 31, 1944 Age 79 Years Gender Female Profession Studio Executive, Actor, Film Producer Nationality United States of America

Sherry Lansing, a trailblazing figure in Hollywood, has not only made an indelible mark on the film industry but has also accumulated a substantial net worth of $70 million as of December 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As the first female Chairwoman of Paramount Pictures, Lansing's financial success is a testament to her multifaceted contributions to entertainment, spanning her early acting career in the late 1960s to her later achievements as a successful film producer. Beyond her role in the studio, Lansing's involvement in philanthropy, notably co-founding Stand Up To Cancer, and serving on the board of the Universal Music Group further underscore her diverse financial portfolio, making her a prominent figure in both the business and creative realms of the entertainment industry.

Gil Robertson, Jenny Lumet, Sherry Lansing, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, and others attend the 6th Annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards. Getty Images | Photo by Unique Nicole

Early, brief acting career

Sherry Lansing's diverse sources of income reflect her dynamic and impactful journey through the realms of Hollywood. Beginning as an actress in the late 1960s with roles in films like "Rio Lobo" (1970) and "Loving" (1970), Lansing's early exposure to the industry laid the foundation for her multifaceted career. Though her acting career was brief, it provided valuable insights into the inner workings of the entertainment business.

Leading Paramount Pictures

Transitioning into a groundbreaking role, Lansing made history in 1992 by becoming the first female Chairwoman of Paramount Pictures, a position she held until 2005. Her leadership marked an era of quality storytelling, collaboration, and innovation, resulting in iconic films. During her tenure, Paramount produced blockbuster hits like "Forrest Gump" (1994), "Braveheart" (1995), and "Titanic" (1997), contributing significantly to Lansing's financial success.

Chairperson of Universal Music Group

Moreover, Lansing's foray into the music industry further expanded her financial portfolio. Serving on the board of the Universal Music Group, she brought her understanding of creative processes, talent management, and business strategy to a new domain. Her leadership skills were recognized in 2023 when she was appointed Chairman of the Board of UMG, showcasing her ability to navigate diverse and rapidly evolving industries.

(L-R) Sherry Lansing and Meredith O'Sullivan, Co-founder & Co-CEO of The Lede Company attend "The Big Night Out" Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Sherry Lansing's personal life is a testament to her values, dedication, and commitment to making a positive impact. Married to renowned filmmaker William Friedkin, Lansing has directed her efforts toward education and healthcare initiatives. As a co-founder of Stand Up To Cancer, she has channeled her influence and resources into supporting vital cancer research and enhancing patient care. Lansing's journey is encapsulated in her memoir, "Leading Lady: Sherry Lansing and the Making of a Hollywood Groundbreaker." In this introspective account, she provides valuable insights into her life, career, and the invaluable lessons she has learned along the way, offering a glimpse into the woman behind the groundbreaking Hollywood figure.

Beyond her role at Paramount, Lansing also did philanthropy. The establishment of the Sherry Lansing Foundation after stepping down from Paramount reflects her commitment to giving back to society. This foundation has actively supported various causes, including education and healthcare.

- Academy Awards (1988): Nominee for Best Picture for "Fatal Attraction" (Shared with Stanley R. Jaffe, Sherry Lansing).

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA (2007): Winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

- ICG Publicists Awards (1996): Winner of the Showmanship Award in Motion Picture for Sherry Lansing

- ICG Publicists Awards (1989): Winner of the Showmanship Award in Motion Picture (Shared with Stanley R. Jaffe, Sherry Lansing)

- Razzie Awards (1994): Winner of the Razzie Award for Worst Picture for "Indecent Proposal"

- Walk of Fame (1996): Winner of the Star on the Walk of Fame in Motion Picture (Awarded on July 31, 1996, at 6925 Hollywood Blvd.)

- Women in Film Crystal Awards (1981): Winner of the Crystal Award for Sherry Lansing

(L-R) Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke, Executive Editor of The Hollywood Reporter, Stephen Galloway, and CEO of Sherry Lansing Foundation, Sherry Lansing. Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

What is Sherry Lansing's most notable film as a producer?

"Fatal Attraction" (1987) is one of Sherry Lansing's most notable films as a producer, known for its critical acclaim and box office success.

What is Sherry Lansing's latest philanthropic endeavor?

As of the latest information available, Sherry Lansing continues her dedication to cancer research through Stand Up To Cancer.

When did Sherry Lansing step down from Paramount Pictures?

Sherry Lansing stepped down from Paramount Pictures in 2005 after a groundbreaking tenure as the Chairwoman.

