Sheena Easton Net Worth $12 Million

Two-time Grammy award winner Sheena Easton, the Scottish singer, songwriter, and actress, boasts a net worth of $12 million. Her wealth is a result of her successful career in the music and entertainment industry, marked by numerous studio albums, chart-topping singles, film appearances, and various accolades.

Sheena Easton performs during The Chaum Anti-aging Life Centre Opening Party at Chaum on October 28, 2010 in Seoul, South Korea.The Chaum center opens today in Seoul, South Korea |GettyImages | Photo by Han Myung-Gu | WireImage

One of the primary sources of Easton's income is derived from her album sales. With more than a dozen studio albums and hits like "9 to 5 (Morning Train)" and "For Your Eyes Only," she has sold more than 30 million records worldwide. The revenue generated from album sales, singles, and associated royalties contributes significantly to her net worth.

Her appearances in films like "For Your Eyes Only" and various TV series such as "Miami Vice" and "Young Blades" have added to her income, and Easton also lent her voice to animated projects like "All Dogs Go to Heaven 2" and "Gargoyles."

Sheena Easton's foray into Broadway, with roles in productions like "Man of La Mancha" and "Grease," has contributed to her financial portfolio as well. In the mid-1990s, Easton shifted her focus to corporate shows and casino gigs. Such performances, often commissioned with substantial fees, have provided a stable source of income beyond traditional music releases and live concerts.

Sheena Easton owns a significant asset in the form of a home in Henderson, Nevada, purchased in 2005 for $511,000. The property, spanning 4,137 square feet, includes six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Year Earnings 2021 $9 Million 2022 $12 Million 2023 $12 Million

Social Media Followers YouTube 54,400 Subscribers Facebook 12,000 Followers

Born on April 27, 1959, in Bellshill, Scotland, Sheena Easton pursued a singing career after early inspirations and formal education at Glasgow's Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. Easton has been married four times, first to Sandi Easton, and then to Robert Light, Timothy Delarm, and John Minolini. She adopted two children, Jake and Skyler, in the mid-1990s. Sheena became an American citizen in 1992, maintaining dual citizenship.

Six Grammy nominations, winning Best New Artist in 1982 and Best Mexican-American Performance in 1985.

"Billboard" Music Award for Top Pop New Artist (1981).

American Music Award nomination for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist (1982).

Inducted into the Casino Legends Hall of Fame in 2004.

Singer and musician Sheena Easton poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California | Photo by Aaron Rapoport | Corbis | Getty Images

How many records has Sheena Easton sold?

Sheena Easton has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

Has Sheena Easton won any Academy Awards?

While it didn't win, her song "For Your Eyes Only" received nominations from the Academy Awards in 1982.

What is Sheena Easton's latest project?

As of the latest available information, Sheena Easton starred in a West End production of "42nd Street" in 2016.

